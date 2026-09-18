SF Giants Top Prospect Jackson Flora Makes Statement After Aggressive Promotion

The San Francisco Giants haven’t wasted much time putting some pressure on one of their top prospects, Jackson Flora. He didn’t waste any time with an answer, either.

So far, their first-round pick hasn’t disappointed.

Flora made his Double-A debut for the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday evening. He continued to impress with two perfect innings and striking out four in Game 2 of the Eastern League Southwest Division Series.

Flora has taken to professional baseball like a fish to water. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft and he’s already turning heads in Double-A ball.

Flora Makes Immediate Impact

San Francisco Giants first round draft pick Jackson Flora meets with the media. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was just September 13 when the 21-year-old made the move from Single-A San Jose to Richmond. This was a bit of a surprising move given that he had only made two professional appearances.

It didn’t take long for Richmond to fall in love with the top prospect and announce he would be getting a start in the playoffs against the Erie SeaWolves.

He answered the call.

Flora retired six batters (every single one he faced), and recorded four strikeouts.

Jackson Flora struck out four in two hitless innings in the Double-A playoffs. He's making a pretty good case to be in Richmond very early next season: pic.twitter.com/LfeZQiLQDK — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 18, 2026

So far, Flora has been nearly flawless in his introduction to professional baseball.

His first appearance came for San Jose on Sept. 4, when he showed up with a scoreless inning and struck out two.

For his second professional appearance, the Giants chose him for Game 2 of San Jose’s California League North Division Series against Stockton. Once again - two hitless innings with four strikeouts. He helped the team take the 3-1 win.

It’s possible the Giants organization took immediate notice due to his fastball reaching triple digits during the outing.

Given that Double-A is considered a pretty major jump for a prospect, San Francisco made a significant decision to move their new prospect. Less than two months after being drafted, Flora found his way to Double-A.

Flora’s Not a Typical Draft Pick

Jackson Flora | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UC Santa Barbara got to watch Flora perform for three seasons, and he certainly put on some shows. He finished his final year with a 1.06 ERA over 102 innings while striking out 133 batters. He earned the honor of being named the Perfect Game and College Baseball Hall of Fame National Pitcher of the Year.

During the 2026 MLB Draft, Flora became the Giants' highest draft pick since 2018, when they selected Joey Bart at No. 2.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander is currently ranked as the organization's No. 3 prospect.

Clearly, San Francisco is trying to assess exactly what they possess in Flora. It would have been easy to just give him a few innings to take a quick look and then move into the offseason, but that’s not what they did.

Jumping him all the way to Double-A is significant, and then using him in a playoff game really proved that they are taking a hard look.

The pressure hasn’t fazed him at all, but it is a very small sample size. He has five scoreless professional innings at this point, with 10 strikeouts and no hits allowed in three performances.

That’s pretty impressive and really what more could the Giants ask for?

Flora is looking like a very intriguing prospect heading into 2027 and at the rate he is progressing through minors, fans might get to see him at the MLB level as early as next season.