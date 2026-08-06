The 2026 campaign hasn't gone the San Francisco Giants' way, as they're already well out of a playoff spot and heavily trading veterans at the MLB Trade Deadline, prioritizing their future. And following the 2026 season, another long-time Giant won't be with the team anymore, but he's not a player.

Mike Krukow, a former starting pitcher for the San Francisco Giants and current broadcaster, has announced his retirement following the 2026 season. With 36 years of experience in the television booth and 31 years on radio broadcasts, Krukow will conclude his distinguished career in Major League Baseball.

His legendary career will live on in the memory of Giants fans, new and old, as his impact on the game of baseball will last a lifetime. Not everyone gets the chance to transition from the field to the booth with success all around, but Krukow can say he had, and did so with a franchise near and dear to his heart.

Kruk's Farewell Statement

San Francisco Giants television announcers Mike Krukow (left) and Duane Kuiper (right) before the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a statement posted via the Giants' official X account (formerly Twitter), Krukow sends his message to all San Francisco fans.

"Jennifer and I have been so blessed to be able to stay in the game for as long as we have and it's really made it impossible to feel sorry for myself that my career is coming to an end," Krukow said.

"When Green Day asked, 'I hope you've had the time of your lives,' we certainly have."

Statement from Giants Broadcaster Mike Krukow pic.twitter.com/e9WbJFG3T9 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 6, 2026

As a player, Krukow retired after the 1989 season with a 124-117 career record and a 3.90 ERA, and in 2008, he was honored as a member of the inaugural class of Giants alumni with a plaque in the Giants Wall of Fame, which lines the wall outside of Oracle Park.

As the saying goes, heroes get remembered, but legends never die, and for the legend that is Kruk, both on the field and in the booth, his legend will never die.

Despite his inclusion-body myositis diagnosis, which causes progressive weakness in the muscles of the wrist and fingers, thighs, and feet, Krukow never wavered in his love for the game and calling Giants baseball from the booth.

San Francisco might not be able to send him off with a World Series championship in 2026, but the franchise will look to send the legend off into the sunset with some fun times before the end of the 162-game season.