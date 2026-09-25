Giants Set Lineup for Opener of Final Series of 2026 with Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants have one series left and the only thing left to celebrate is the legendary career of former Giants player and current broadcaster Mike Krukow.

The Giants (65-94) want to send their long-time broadcasting voice out with a bang as he heads off to retirement. He announced his intention to step away from the mic earlier this season and it's fitting that it comes against the Los Angeles Dodgers (97-62), the franchise's longtime arch-rival.

A decade ago, it was the Giants who hosted the Dodgers when longtime Dodgers voice Vin Scully broadcast his final game. Among Giants fans Krukow is thought of in much the same way as Dodgers fans think of Scully.

He’ll be in the booth all weekend with his good friend and longtime broadcast partner Duane Kuiper as Giants fans will celebrate his life and career in a way befitting a broadcaster that should already be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Giants Lineup for Sept. 25

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CF Jonah Cox

1B Brett Harris

DH Victor Bericoto

RF Bo Davidson (L)

C Andrew Knizner

2B Marcelo Mayer

3B Shay Whitcomb

LF Scott Bandura (L)

SS Christian Koss

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:15 p.m. — TV: Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area; Dodgers: SportsNet LA; Radio: Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN; Dodgers: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

Probable Pitchers

Friday: Giants RHP Yunior Marte (0-1, 4.66) vs. Dodgers LHP Tarik Skubal (11-7, 2.85)

Giants Injury Report

7-Day IL (concussion): 1B Bryce Eldridge (concussion). INF Nate Furman (right oblique strain),

10-Day IL: OF Jung Hoo Lee (groin contusion), SS Willy Adames (moderate left elbow sprain)

15-Day IL: RHP Blade Tidwell (UCL sprain in right elbow), LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right oblique strain), RHP Logan Webb (right middle finger blister), RHP JT Brubaker (bruised ribs),

60-Day IL: RHP Randy Rodríguez (Tommy John surgery), RHP Jose Butto (right arm surgery), 1B/DH Rafael Devers (core muscle injury), LHP Carson Whisenhunt (left elbow sprain), C/INF Jesus Rodriguez (right elbow neuritis), RHP Keaton Winn (right elbow neuritis), RHP Adrian Houser (right flexor strain), LHP Matt Gage (left elbow strain), INF Casey Schmitt (left knee meniscus tear), RHP Joel Peguero (left hamstring strain), OF Harrison Bader (left plantar fasciitis), C Daniel Susac (left knee patella fracture), 3B Matt Chapman (abdominal strain), RHP Trevor McDonald (moderate right UCL sprain), RHP Hayden Birdsong (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain), RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery).