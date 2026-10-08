One Giants Reliever to Watch Closely Ahead of a Potential 2027 Return

The San Francisco Giants bullpen was a mess in 2026, with injuries and inconsistencies plaguing the season. While there were games when the bullpen held its own, there were other times when fans in the stadium didn't know how it was going to end.

This offseason is all about development and change for San Francisco. President of baseball operations Buster Posey noted that he and his team will look to free agency to help the bullpen, but they shouldn't fill every role with pitchers already in the organization building steam.

One reliever that the Giants missed in 2026 due to season-ending Tommy John surgery was right-hander Randy Rodriguez. The 2025 All-Star was one of the best relievers for San Francisco in 2025 and was heavily missed during the 2026 campaign.

Rodriguez will head to the Arizona Fall League with other Giants prospects to return to the mound for the first time since August of last year. As a member of the Scottsdale Scorpions, the Fall League allows Rodriguez to get back to what he does best: dominate on the mound.

Why the Giants Need Rodriguez in 2027

San Francisco Giants pitcher Randy Rodríguez (73) throws a pitch against the Athletics. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez has proven since 2024 that he can be a reliable piece of the Giants bullpen. In 85 games, Rodriguez holds a 3.06 ERA and a 1.8 WAR. In 2025, he held a 1.78 ERA in 50 games, making him one of the biggest workhorses for the franchise.

Still 27, if Rodriguez gets healthy and takes strides in the right direction during the Fall League, that will eventually lead to him getting spring training reps. San Francisco could use him in the back end of the bullpen as soon as possible.

Further proof that Rodriguez wants to do anything to get on the mound: the Fall League assignment was reportedly his idea. The Fall League typically sees prospects, not players with Major League experience, but Rodriguez wants to do all he can to be ready for next season.

"He's been throwing ‘pens. The other thing that encouraged us as much as anything was Randy really wants to do it. I think him getting out there and getting some innings under his belt will give him peace of mind going in the offseason. It's always nice to watch Randy pitch. We were very fully supportive," Giants general manager Zack Minasian said via Maria Guardado of MLB.com.

It's only encouraging to see Rodriguez's passion to get back on the mound, but the front office can't put all their bullpen needs in one basket and still must look externally for help.