Biggest Unresolved Concern for the Giants Before Opening Day

A quick look at the San Francisco Giants’ opening day roster reveals a lot of stability.

The opening day batting order and lineup in the field looks set. Same goes for the starting rotation. No one challenged Landen Roupp for the fifth starting job — and he pitched well enough to keep it from becoming a contest. Ryan Walker looks like the closer and several bullpen roles have been solidified.

But there is one significant concern for the Giants with opening day six days away — left-handed relievers.

The Giants’ Left-Handed Relief Question

San Francisco Giants pitcher Erik Miller. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Giants’ bullpen has become decidedly right-handed and that’s not necessarily by design. Injuries have played a big part in taking potential left-handed relievers off the table for opening day. San Francisco knew that Sam Hentges would miss part of the season when it signed him. But the injury to Reiver Sanmartin took another option off the table.

That’s one reason the Giants signed former reliever Joey Lucchesi to a deal a couple of weeks ago. They were familiar with him and he was available. Signed last year to a minor league deal and called up in June, he went 0-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 38 games. He struck out 31 and walked 21 in 38.1 innings. He was especially helpful in lefty-on-lefty matchups, as he allowed those batters to hit .219 against him.

Erik Miller is trying to ramp up fast after he missed part of spring training due to recovery from a elbow sprain suffered last season. Before the injury, he was 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA in 36 games, with 10 holds. He struck out 22 and walked 20 in 30 innings as he allowed batters to hit .238 against him.

Matt Gage is the only lefty that has been healthy throughout camp. Fortunately, he’s had a good spring training. In six games he has a 3.38 ERA. He’s struck out seven and walked none in 5.1 innings. He’s coming off a season in which he went 0-1 with a 3.19 ERA in 33 games, with two starts. He had two holds, struck out 27 and walked 12 in 31 innings. But he joined the Giants in July after he was designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers.

For now, that’s it. The remaining left-handed arms that were bullpen candidates are non-roster invitees that have already been optioned back to minor league camp, including Juan Sanchez and Nick Margevicius. It stands to reason that the Giants have their candidates.

Gage feels like a lock to make the roster. Miller’s status will hinge on how quickly he can ramp up. Lucchesi has a 4.50 ERA in two spring training innings. Questions linger as the opener with the Yankees approaches.