Giants Sign Ryan Borucki to Bolster Left-Handed Depth in Bullpen

The San Francisco Giants made a move to bolster its left-handed options in the bullpen.

The Giants announced the signing of left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki to a one-year contract. The San Jose Mercury-News' Justice delos Santos was among those to report the official signing on X (formerly Twitter). The Major League deal required San Francisco to make a 40-man move. The Giants slid pitcher Hayden Birdsong to the 60-day injured list. He’s expected to miss the season as he has Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm next week.

Borucki pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Toronto Blue Jays last season, as he went 1-3 with a 4.63 ERA in 39 games. He had 32 strikeouts and 16 walks in 35 innings. For his career he is 15-12 with a 4.28 ERA in 187 games, with 21 starts. He has 214 strikeouts and 97 walks in 256.1 innings.

Ryan Borucki’s Bullpen Impact

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Ryan Borucki. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Borucki signing a Major League deal, that means change is coming to the bullpen. That has nothing to do with Birdsong’s move. But it means one of the Giants’ left-handers either aren’t ready to pitch or will be heading to the minor leagues.

That side of the bullpen has been a sore spot in spring training. The Giants lost Reiver Sanmartin with a right hip flexor strain that is going to keep him out for three months. That was on top of signing Sam Hentges, who the Giants knew would miss part of the season as he recovers from surgery.

The only healthy left-handed option throughout spring training has been Matt Gage. He has a solid spring and is coming off a 2025 in which he went 0-1 with a 3.19 ERA in 33 games. He’s likely to make the team.

San Francisco recently got back Erik Miller, who has been recovering from elbow sprain suffered last season. Before the injury, he was 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA in 36 games, with 10 holds. He struck out 22 and walked 20 in 30 innings as he allowed batters to hit .238 against him.

Miller only returned to the mound in game action last week and it remains to be seen if he’ll be ready for opening day on Wednesday. It’s possible that Borucki is insurance if Miller isn’t ready.

It may also mean there is no room for Joey Lucchesi, who signed a minor league deal last week to give San Francisco a left-handed option. Signed last year to a minor league deal and called up in June, he went 0-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 38 games. He struck out 31 and walked 21 in 38.1 innings.

Whatever the Giants intend to do with their bullpen, it now involves Borucki. San Francisco broke camp on Saturday and have three exhibition games left — one in Sacramento on Sunday and two in San Francisco on Monday and Tuesday.