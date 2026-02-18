Giants Pitcher Tristan Beck Releases Statement on Tony Clark’s MLBPA Departure

Tuesday's news that Major League Baseball players association executive director Tony Clark would resign hit baseball like a thunderbolt.

Clark was a former player who logged 15 years in the Majors. Once he retired, he moved into a leadership position with the MLBPA. He started as its director of player relations in 2010 and eventually ascended to the position of executive director in 2013. He was the first player to hold the position in MLBPA history.

He resigned after an internal inquiry revealed that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who was hired by the organization in 2023. ESPN was the first outlet to report that finding. Clark is also dealing with a Department of Justice probe, which is looking into his handling of union finances.

This comes at a time when the MLBPA is preparing to negotiate with team owners and commissioner Rob Manfred on a new collective bargaining agreement to replace the one that expires on Dec. 1.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tristan Beck is an alternate player rep for the team and had a statement for reporters on Tuesday.

Tristan Beck on Tony Clark’s Resignation

Beck didn’t say much about Clark’s resignation, choosing to redirect the conversation to the MLBPA’s united front on CBA negotiations later this year, in comments collected by San Jose Mercury-News reporter Justice delos Santos on X (formerly Twitter).

We'll have our conversations with leadership and see what the next steps look like,” Beck said. “Bargaining has always been the main focus, and it's going to continue to be the main focus. So, we'll see what changes go into place. But, the union has never been about one guy. The strength of the union has just always been the players and us being able to band together.

“Obviously, leadership plays a big role, but it's definitely the members that make it up. We're still super optimistic about it. We don't want a lockout, but we read what's in the media too. But yeah, we'll circle back with leadership, have some conversations, see what's going on, but bargaining's still the main focus.”

Per multiple reports, player reps for all 30 teams met via conference call on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Clark’s successor. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the call ended without a vote on an interim executive director. He also reported that the union could have a vote as early as Wednesday to determine Clark's successor.

