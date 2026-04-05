How to Watch as Giants’ Logan Webb Returns to Mound: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The San Francisco Giants still haven’t found a groove offensively as they head into Sunday’s finale against the New York Mets at Oracle Park.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Pacific.

The Giants (3-6) have lost two straight games since they won the series opener on Thursday. The Mets (5-4) blew out the Giants on Saturday, 9-0. That required San Francisco to use Christian Koss as an emergency pitcher late in the game.

Facing Mets starter Clay Holmes, the Giants only managed three hits. Meanwhile, the Mets’ offense sent starter Landen Roupp to his first loss of the season, as he gave up seven runs, five of which were earned, in 4.2 innings.

San Francisco faces another challenge after the series ends on Sunday. The Philadelphia Phillies will come to town on Monday and have already won their series with the Colorado Rockies, which also ends on Sunday. San Francisco has already slid 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The Giants don’t get a crack at their rivals until April 21.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area. Game can be streamed on Giants.TV

Radio: KNBR-680, 1510 AM-KSFN

Pitching Matchup

San Francisco: RHP Logan Webb (1-1, 7.36) vs. New York Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.00)

Webb is starting to clean up the ERA a bit after the Yankees blasted him for six earned runs on opening day. In his second start, he claimed the win over the San Diego Padres with six innings as he gave up three hits and three earned runs. He walked four and struck out five. His stuff was better against the Padres, but he hasn’t had that dominant start yet. That could happen against the Mets, as both teams will be coming off a night game and are likely to play at least one or two reserves in a getaway game.

Senga hasn’t had the benefit of starting more than one game so far this season as the Giants were able to use two early off days to get Webb and additional start. Senga faced the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. He took the loss but only allowed four hits in six innings. He struck out nine, walked three and allowed two earned runs. He was more effective last season, but he’s still trying to get back to the form of his rookie season in 2022, when he went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 games.

Giants Lineup

Rafael Devers makes his return to first: Adames SS, Arraez 2B, Chapman 3B, Devers 1B, Ramos LF , Lee RF, Encarnacion DH, Bader CF, Bailey C. Webb RHP — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 5, 2026

Giants Injuries

15-Day IL: RHP José Buttó (Right arm fatigue); LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder surgery/right knee surgery); RHP Joel Peguero (Grade 2 left hamstring strain); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Birdsong (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain, season-ending Tommy John surgery); LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right hip flexor strain); RHP Jason Foley (right shoulder surgery); RHP Randy Rodríguez (right elbow sprain, Tommy John surgery); RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery, out for season)

Note: Buttó had surgery for a blood clot on Friday and will miss two to four months for recovery.