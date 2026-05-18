Pitching prospect acquired in Patrick Bailey trade is displaying potential for the Giants

6' 1", 250-pound southpaw Matt Wilkinson looks like he could be a solid contributor for San Francisco someday. Nicknamed 'Tugboat' due to his stout stature, he was acquired alongside the number 29 pick in this year's upcoming draft in exchange for Gold Glove catcher Patrick Bailey. At the time, most Giants fans weren't even sure what they were getting. But now, after getting a closer look, it's clear that Wilkinson wasn't just a 'throw-in' part of the package.

Wilkinson, 23 years old and baby-faced, has shown maturity and mettle on the mound in his short time with the team. Currently pitching for the Giants' Double-A affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, he had a stellar debut on May 12, pitching five scoreless innings against the Erie SeaWolves and looking dominant.

Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson in his @GoSquirrels and #SFGiants debut today in Erie: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO



Lowers his season ERA to 1.35, which is the lowest in the Eastern League pic.twitter.com/brAetQMX0p — Trey Wilson (@treywilson757) May 13, 2026

Combined with his stats while with the Guardians organization, the lefty is 2-2 in his seven starts with a 1.35 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched. His 42 strikeouts are tied for the second-most in the Easter League, and he's displayed outstanding velocity. The youngster should leap Triple-A at some point this summer, with a really good chance of being a roster regular by 2027.

What Wilkinson has shown so far

Sean Rooney, 8, of Yorktown Heights, NY looks through binoculars from his seat with his brother Danny Rooney, 6, during the third game of the World Series against the Yankees at Shea Stadium in Flushing, NY Tuesday October 24, 2000. | Tanya Breen/Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to an online scouting report during his time with Cleveland, Wilkinson may physically be an anomaly, but he pitches like an All-Star. He somehow manages to get the job done on the hill, despite not having a 'blow-you-away' arsenal of pitches.

"The big picture is that it is still hard to believe that 86-88 can succeed at the big league level with regularity," the analysis states. "Any fastball velocity in that range, I would be tempted to not rank or report on a prospect because it’s unlikely they would have enough to get by at the upper levels of the minors. But Wilkinson is unique because of his delivery, deception, and command."

Wilkinson, a Canadian native who has also become kown throwing a pitch nicknamed 'The Invisi-Ball', which has had teammates talking since the standout starter represented the Great White North in the Little League World Series over ten years ago. He is asked about it probably more than anything and has become a bit of a calling card.

"Basically, it's low release with really good extension," Wilkinson said. "I hear a lot of, 'I don't know how 90, 91 gets up on them so fast.' It's a good feeling to hear that."

Anyone who loves a long shot has to be rooting for Matt Wilkinson. He's short, stocky, and was a 10th-round afterthought. He doesn't have a dominant fastball, but he has a great nickname and a great story. He's made his name through his precision and perseverance, and it's a tale that any baseball fan who has ever rooted for the underdog can understand. Hopefully, he will make it to Oracle Park someday, so he can write its final chapter.