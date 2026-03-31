Pair of Injured Giants Bullpen Options Begin Buildup with Live Batting Practice

The San Francisco Giants spent part of spring training trying to figure out how to work around several injuries in their bullpen. Good news is starting to trickle in about two of those injured players.

On Monday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required) reported that Sam Hentges and Joel Peguero both threw batting practice at the team's Scottsdale, Ariz., facility. Each threw 20 pitches during the session.

That's a common next step after a build up from injury that includes throwing off flat ground, followed by throwing off a mound.

Rubin did not report the next steps, but it's a good sign that the Giants bullpen is starting to get a little healthier after a rough weekend in which they were swept by the New York Yankees at Oracle Park.

Giants Relievers’ Road to Recovery

San Francisco Giants pitcher Joel Peguero. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Hentges was one of two relievers San Francisco signed in the offseason that it knew would need time to recover from injuries suffered last season. The other was Jason Foley, who has closer experience but isn't expected to be ready until the second half of the season.

Hentges was with Cleveland last season but in February he underwent a left shoulder capsule repair surgery, a procedure that typically requires a year or more to recover from. He spent 2025 on the Guardians’ injured list and then elected for free agency at the non-tender deadline.

The Giants signed him in December as a Major League free agent and before opening day moved him to the 15-day injured list. The fact that San Francisco placed him on the 15-day injured list indicates that they believe he could be ready to help them by the end of May.

The left-hander played four MLB seasons with Cleveland and was 7-8 with a 4.18 ERA in 168 games, with 12 starts. Used mostly as a middle reliever, he had 34 holds and one save. He averaged more than one inning pitcher per appearance.

Peguero was a likely candidate to make the opening day bullpen before he was sidelined by a left hamstring strain that he suffered in late February just before he left to play in the World Baseball Classic. The Giants placed him on the 15-day IL this before opening day.

The 28-year-old made his Major League debut last season and was effective in 17 appearances. He went 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA and had four holds in 22.1 innings. He struck out 17, walked eight and batters hit just .197 against them. He was seen as a potential right-handed setup man for closer Ryan Walker.