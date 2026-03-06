The Fastest Realistic Path to the Majors for Each Giants Key Prospect

The San Francisco Giants just got an updated list of their Top 30 prospects from MLB Pipeline, which featured first baseman Bryce Eldridge at No. 1.

It’s unlikely that Eldridge will be a prospect much longer. San Francisco hopes to have him on the opening day roster and with regular playing time his prospect status will disappear in April. The same goes for potential MLB players Blake Tidwell, Carson Whisenhunt, Trevor McDonald, Jesus Rodriguez and Daniel Susac. All will likely join the Giants at some point in 2026.

But what about the other 24 prospects? The goal is not to handicap every prospect, but to highlight five of the most relevant ones that are not on the 40-man roster. When will they reach the Majors?

Bo Davidson: Late 2026

San Francisco Giants left fielder Bo Davidson. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Davidson has consistently hit well at every minor league stop since he joined the organization as an undrafted free agent. He hit a career-best 18 home runs and 70 RBI as he slashed .281/.376/.468 last season, with 42 games at Richmond last season. He’s playing well in spring training and front office executive Randy Winn is high on his progress. He’s playing well enough this spring to consider him a fast-track prospect who might just slide into the MLB roster in September.

Parks Harber: 2028

San Francisco Giants third baseman Parks Harber. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He hasn’t played above High-A Eugene yet, but he’s produced quality numbers with a career slash of .312/.413/.528. He only has 102 minor league games and with Matt Chapman at third base, the Giants don’t have to be in a hurry to fast-track him. A year at Double-A Richmond in 2026, followed by a year at Triple-A Sacramento, feels logical for a player with a quality bat who can cross-train at first base and corner outfield.

Dakota Jordan: 2028

Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The outfield was the Giants’ fourth-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft but hasn’t played above Class-A even though he played college baseball. He produced great numbers with San Jose, with a slash of .311/.377/.497, including 14 home runs and 82 RBI. He’s likely to start 2026 at High-A and reach Richmond by the end of 2026. A year at Sacramento in 2027 sets him up for 2028, where there should be openings in the outfield by then.

Luis Hernández: 2029

Hernández was the top international prospect in the current cycle, and the Giants signed him for nearly $5 million. The 17-year-old is coming stateside to start his pro career either at the ACL or San Jose. He’s scouted as a mature player who has already had coaching from a former MLB star who may just accelerate faster than most experts believe. He’s a middle infielder so the Giants don’t have to rush him. But he may play well enough to force their hand by 2029.

Jacob Bresnahan: 2028

The left-hander reached San Jose last season and was terrific, as he went 9-3 with a 2.61 ERA in 22 games, with 124 strikeouts and 43 walks. That should earn him a fast track to High-A to start this season, and if he pitches like that again it’s a trip to Richmond later this year, followed by a promotion to Sacramento sometime in 2027. Ther’s a good chance he could be challenge for a rotation spot in spring training in two seasons, given his make-up.