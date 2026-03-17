The Significance of Giants Optioning Pitcher Blake Tidwell to Minor Leagues

The San Francisco Giants continued to trim their spring training roster for opening day, optioning two more players to the minor leagues.

Per the team’s transactions log, the Giants optioned pitcher Blade Tidwell to Triple-A Sacramento and first baseman Jake Holton to minor league camp. Holton, a non-roster invitee, was unlikely to make the team.

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Tidwell, on the other hand, had his chances. But he returns to the minor leagues, at least to start 2025, and it carries some significance when it comes to tracking the Giants’ opening day roster.

Giants Option Blake Tidwell

Tennessee pitcher Blake Tidwell. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tidwell is the first member of the Giants’ 40-man roster to be optioned to a minor league affiliate. The significance is two-fold. First, it means Tidwell didn’t pitch well enough to make the opening day roster. Second, it means the Giants’ remaining moves are going to start picking up speed. San Francisco must still trim its roster by 13 players before opening day, which is on March 25.

The right-hander probably lasted longer in camp than otherwise for two reasons. First, the Giants had several pitchers in the World Baseball Classic and needed more coverage. Second, there have been a rash of injuries in camp and San Francisco has needed more pitchers to eat innings.

The former Tennessee star lost his shot at a job after he went 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA in five games, with one start. He struck out 13 but walked six in 6.2 innings. Batters hit .310 off him. He clearly needs more time in the minor leagues, at least to start the season.

Tidwell made his Major League debut last year with the New York Mets. A former player of new Giants manager Tony Vitello with the Volunteers, he threw in four games, with two starts, for the Mets. He went 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA. He struck out 10 and walked 10 in 15 innings.

When the Giants traded reliever Tyler Rogers to the Mets at the deadline, they got three players — Tidwell, pitcher José Buttó and outfielder Drew Gilbert. Unlike Buttó and Gilbert, Tidwell didn’t get a shot at the Majors with the Giants as he spent time on the injured list in Sacramento and only pitched in four games. He’s considered a Top 30 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

San Francisco doesn’t have to be in a hurry with Tidwell. It has enough pitching depth to give him more time to develop.

He’s coming off a 2025 in which he went 6-4 with a 3.62 ERA in 21 games (17 starts) with the Mets’ Syracuse affiliate and with Sacramento. He pitched 97 innings, striking out 111 and walking 37. Batters hit .218 against him.