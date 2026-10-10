The Giants Player They Should Be Building Around in 2027

The San Francisco Giants should build their next competitive roster around Bryce Eldridge. His age, offensive production and inexpensive years of team control make him the best bridge between the established core and the prospects who could reshape the franchise.

Rafael Devers is the more accomplished hitter, and Logan Webb remains essential to the rotation. Eldridge, though, will enter the 2027 season at 22. He can help those veterans win while remaining a central contributor when the Giants’ improving farm system produces its next wave of talent.

His Bat Has Already Earned an Everyday Role

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eldridge hit .269/.364/.461 with 17 home runs in 107 games in 2026. His 59 walks in 448 plate appearances produced a 13.2% walk rate, evidence that his offensive value already extends beyond raw power.

He also hit .294/.378/.500 against left-handed pitching in 143 plate appearances. That sample raises questions about his long-term platoon profile, but it supports giving him regular opportunities against pitchers from either side.

There is still work to do. His 26.6% strikeout rate leaves room for better contact, and his first-base experience remains limited. Building around him should mean investing in those improvements while accepting that a young hitter will have uneven stretches.

The financial case is just as persuasive. Eldridge remains pre-arbitration eligible. Productive, inexpensive seasons from a middle-of-the-order hitter would give San Francisco room to strengthen other positions without making every upgrade another major long-term commitment.

That combination makes him the right centerpiece. The Giants can pursue wins with Devers and Webb while developing a hitter whose best seasons could overlap with the arrival of their top prospects.

Give Eldridge a Position and Spend Around Him

San Francisco Giants infielder Bryce Eldridge. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first step is a clearer defensive plan. Eldridge made 39 starts at first base and 65 at designated hitter in 2026. San Francisco should make first base his primary assignment in 2027, with Devers getting most of the DH starts.

That distribution would put both bats in the lineup while giving Eldridge consistent opportunities to improve his footwork, positioning and throwing decisions. His work to improve at first base should continue through spring training and the regular season, with a backup available when either player needs rest.

The Giants should also prioritize outfield help who can contribute on base and cover ground. Another veteran who needs DH at-bats would complicate this plan. A hitter who reaches base consistently would give Eldridge and Devers more chances to drive in runs, while reliable outfield defense would help the pitching staff.

The biggest investment should still be pitching. Rotation depth and late-inning reliability lead the Giants’ offseason needs, and their existing payroll commitments already put roughly $153 million toward seven veterans in 2027. Eldridge’s low cost makes it easier to direct new spending toward those weaknesses.

The Giants should also explore an extension that reflects both his production and the development still ahead. Buying out future arbitration years could help them plan their payroll as this younger core takes shape.

A successful 2027 roster would give Eldridge a steady defensive home, everyday at-bats, and a pitching staff capable of protecting leads. The Giants should start their offseason decisions with that picture in mind.