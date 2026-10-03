Why Giants Farm System Saving Grace in Otherwise Dismal Season

The postmortem of the San Francisco Giants’ 2026 season can be written in one paragraph:

The Giants went 65-97 in a season in which it tied the record for most players used in a season, lost nearly two dozen players to the 60-day injured list and broke in a first-year manager with no prior professional baseball experience.

It was rough. There is no getting around it. The bad far outweighed the good. But there is at least one silver lining — the Giants’ farm system.

The Rise of the Giants Farm System

San Francisco Giants Jackson Flora. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Pipeline recently named the Giants its farm system of the year for 2026. The Giants don’t have the No. 1 farm system in the game, but it did rise from No. 19 to No. 5, the biggest rise of any team in baseball. San Francisco also had the highest winning percentage of any minor league system in baseball. The prospects are just good — they already know how to win games.

Plus, the site published its final Top 100 of the 2026 season, based on the final month of minor league baseball. The Giants — who at this time last year had just one Top 100 prospect in first baseman Bryce Eldridge — had five.

The list included No. 17 Josuar Gonzalez, No. 27 Luis Hernandez, No. 31 Jackson Flora, No. 47 Jhonny Level and No. 100 Ramon Marquez.

The list represents the Giants’ commitment to finding talent in several buckets. Gonzalez, Hernandez and Level are all international prospects. San Francisco made significant financial commitments. Gonzalez was the crown jewel of their 2025 class and made nearly $3 million in international bonus pool money. Hernandez was considered the No. 1 overall international prospect in 2026, and he signed for nearly $5 million. Level, who signed in 2024, “only” made $1 million but wowed scouts at High-A Eugene.

Flora was the Giants’ first-round pick (No. 4 overall) in July’s MLB draft and was considered the most polished right-handed pitcher coming out of college. He pitched in the postseason for Double-A Richmond and had an exceptional outing. It’s possible he’s advanced enough to help the Giants in late 2027.

As for Marquez, he’s the diamond in the rough. The right-handed pitcher signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for $10,000 in 2025 and landed with San Francisco as part of the Luis Arraez trade. He’s seen as a potential mid-rotation starter who has a change-up that grades out at 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale per MLB Pipeline.

All five have the potential to join the Giants in the next two to three years. It’s a quintet that can make them younger, more talented and more athletic.

It’s the silver lining in an otherwise dismal season for San Francisco.