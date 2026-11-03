A Minor Trade That Could Pay Major Dividends for Giants

The San Francisco Giants should explore a modest trade for Seattle Mariners reliever Eduard Bazardo. His recent workload and stronger previous results make him worth considering for a specific middle-inning job.

The proposed framework would send Bazardo to the Giants for one lower-level prospect outside their top prospect group, preferably someone who would not require immediate 40-man protection. That is an editorial proposal, not a reported asking price or evidence of negotiations.

The Giants’ projected Opening Day roster showed how many pitching assignments remain unsettled. A small acquisition could help fill one of those jobs while leaving resources for more substantial additions.

Bazardo Would Have a Specific Bullpen Assignment

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Eduard Bazardo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bazardo appeared in 73 games during each of the past two years. He finished 2026 with a 4.01 ERA, 70 strikeouts, and 25 walks over 67.1 innings, providing considerable work even as his effectiveness declined.

The previous year supplied the upside: a 2.52 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 78.2 innings. A return to that level would give San Francisco a useful pitcher for the sixth and seventh innings.

That assignment would support the Giants’ broader pitching priorities. A dependable middle reliever could help the club protect narrow leads and share work with its late-inning options, particularly when preferred pitchers need a day off.

The risk deserves equal attention. Bazardo’s WHIP climbed to 1.46 in 2026, and he allowed 13 home runs, up from nine, despite pitching fewer innings than the previous year. His trade value should reflect that deterioration.

There's a specific change for coaches to examine. His sinker usage increased from 40.6% in 2025 to 61.5% in 2026, giving San Francisco a starting point for reviewing pitch selection, location and the quality of opposing contact.

The Giants would need an identifiable path to improvement before surrendering a prospect. The two-year record merits an evaluation; the acquisition decision depends on what the scouting and pitching assessments reveal.

Why Seattle Could Listen to a Small Offer

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Eduard Bazardo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Trade Rumors’ Matt Swartz projected Bazardo to earn $1.5 million through arbitration in 2027. That figure is an estimate; his eventual salary is still to be negotiated or determined through arbitration. Yardbarker

An October Lookout Landing analysis identified him as a possible non-tender candidate after his difficult finish. That was an editorial assessment of Seattle’s choices, rather than an announcement that the Mariners intended to move him. Lookout Landing

If Seattle preferred a different bullpen arrangement, a trade could return a prospect while removing Bazardo’s projected salary and opening a 40-man spot. A player who did not need immediate protection could provide developmental value without occupying the roster spot being cleared.

Seattle also has reasons to retain him. His projected cost is modest, and replacing the workload he supplied would require another capable pitcher. San Francisco should determine whether a small deal is available, with a firm limit on what it would surrender.

The roster commitment matters, too. FanGraphs’ RosterResource lists Bazardo with no Minor League options remaining, so the Giants would need to acquire him with a Major League assignment in mind.

Current service-time projections put his free agency after 2029. A productive acquisition could therefore pay off beyond one campaign, with salary and retention decisions still required.

If the Mariners non-tendered him, he would become a free agent and the Giants could pursue him without trading a player. The reason to act earlier would be to secure his rights before that potential open-market process, provided the prospect cost stayed sufficiently low.

As the Giants’ payroll analysis explained, every addition must fit the complete spending plan. Bazardo could complement larger pitching investments, with meaningful upside if he regained more of his previous effectiveness.

The Giants should inquire, review the reasons for his decline, and offer only a modest return. Turning that limited investment into reliable middle relief would give a seemingly minor trade a useful payoff across an entire campaign.