SF Giants Lineup Looks Very Different After Brutal Run of Injuries

It’s a problem when just filling out the lineup card is a challenge. That’s exactly where the San Francisco Giants find themselves.

San Francisco is entering Tuesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park with a 53-78 record. There are also several very familiar names who are not available.

The result is a Giants lineup with several young players being asked to take on significant roles.

The latest blows to the team happened over the weekend when Willy Adames was taken out with a left elbow sprain, and then Victor Bericoto injured his right knee. Since, they both have been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Pitcher JT Brubaker is now on the 15-day IL with bruised ribs, and Bryce Eldridge was put on the bereavement list.

If that wasn’t enough, starting pitcher Carson Whisenhunt exited the game on Monday against Cincinnati with left elbow pain, which just adds to the pile of concerns facing the Giants right now.

Tuesday brings a new day and a new lineup for the team. The Reds are sending right-handed Brady Singer to the mound, who will face off with a 5-11 record, a 472 ERA, and 107 strikeouts.

San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup vs. Reds

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert (0) comes around to score during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Gilbert, CF Rafael Devers, 1B Jung Hoo Lee, DH Turner Hill, LF Drew Cavanaugh, C Nate Furman, 2B Shay Whitcomb, 3B Grant McCray, RF Christian Koss, SS

The top three will give San Francisco some stability. Gilbert is coming in with a .239 batting average and a .322 on-base percentage, along with seven home runs.

Devers is the team’s biggest power threat in the box, given that he has hit 27 home runs. Lee is the most consistent hitter the team has, with a .288 average and a .748 OPS.

Past that, things look different in the lineup.

Turner Hill is moving to cleanup and will be followed by Drew Cavanaugh. Nate Furman, Shay Whitcomb, and Grant McCray, who were all called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, will be in the lineup.

Given that Adames is unavailable, Christian Koss is taking over shortstop.

Adrian Houser Get the Start

San Francisco Giants pitcher Adrian Houser (12) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser is going to be tasked with trying to give a young, reshuffled lineup some room to work. He will be taking the mound to face off against the Reds after posting a 4-7 record with a 4.08 ERA over 108 innings of work this season.

He will face a Cincinnati lineup that will begin with Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart and JJ Bleday.

For the Giants, the lineup on Tuesday tells a much bigger story than just being a late-August game. Injuries have forced the team to take a much bigger and quicker look at several young players.

On the same note, those young players should be taking full advantage of this opportunity to try to prove where they fit into the future of this organization.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.