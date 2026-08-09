This Critical Giants Trade Deadline Deal Nearly Died Hours Before Agreement

The San Francisco Giants didn't have much choice. They had to move talent at the trade deadline to ensure they could rebuild for their future.

San Francisco parted with several veterans it had hoped would be a part of their franchise's comeback in 2026. Instead, those players became pieces to trade to help build a better franchise in 2027 and beyond.

One of those deals was for second baseman Luis Arraez, who put together a terrific season for San Francisco and by being dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies he could still compete for his fourth batting title. He could also join a team in the thick of the playoff race.

But that deal almost didn't happen. In fact, it fell apart hours before the 3 p.m. pacific trade deadline on Monday before the Giants resurrected it.

Why Luis Arraez Trade Nearly Died

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale detailed what happened in his Sunday notes column. San Francisco was in San Diego wrapping up a three-game series last Sunday and were heading to Texas to face the Rangers after that. President of baseball operations Buster Posey had a deal in place. Arraez would go to the Phillies and pitching prospect Ramon Marquez would come to San Francisco.

But the deal fell apart, per Nightengale. The Giants flew to Texas with Arraez in two. But San Francisco wanted to get the deal done so it re-engaged with the Phillies and their president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, later that Sunday.

What got the deal done was expanding the return for both teams. It’s why Giants closer Caleb Kilian accompanied Arraez to Philly and why the Giants got another prospect, reliever Marty Gair. With both sides comfortable, the deal was done and Arraez left Texas to join the Phillies.

Philadelphia shuffled the deck to accommodate Arraez. He made it clear before the deadline that his preference was to remain at second base, where he became an above-average defender this season while working with Giants infield coach Ron Washington. The Phillies moved Bryson Stott from second base to third base, Alec Bohm from third base to first base and Bryce Harper from first base to right field to get Arraez on the field every day.

Philadelphia even put him in the clean-up spot and he’s already thriving in a lineup surrounded by Harper, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and shortstop Trea Turner. Philly is trying to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the NL East or claim a wild card berth by season’s end.

For the Giants, moving Arraez was key to adding to a minor league pitching pipeline that needed reinforcement. Posey didn’t allow the deal to die for that reason.