Giants' Luis Arraez Sees His Trade Deadline Destiny on the Horizon

The San Francisco Giants will be holding a super sale throughout the end of the month, and (almost) everything must go. High-profile veterans and proven players can be had for a baseball bargain if the right bidder happens to come along. Oh yeah... and make sure to get your free bowl of soup with every purchase.

At the head of this San Francisco flea market is Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey, who must untangle the mess he helped to create. He's in the unenviable position of having to undo a lot of what he's done, while somehow still managing a competitive enough team that they don't drive fans totally away.

That starts now, with the MLB Trade Deadline scheduled for August 3, leaving the former All-Star catcher little time to work and even less room for error.

One of Posey's easy moves should be in trading former multi-time batting champion and current San Fran second baseman, Luis Arraez. The veteran is currently hitting .326 (among the league leaders) with four home runs and 35 RBIs in 350 at-bats this season. He's also a pending free agent.

“I see a lot of things on social media but try not to pay attention,” Arráez said regarding the trade rumors. “I don’t want to think about that.”

If Arraez does get traded, it will be his third time being traded in his career.

Could Arraez Stay in San Francisco?

Luis Arraez against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 30 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For his part, Luis Arraez has been around long enough to know the odds are against him playing the Bay in 2027. He has acknowledged that his immediate relocation could happen any day now. Still, he says he would love to remain a Giant - provided he's still a fit for the team and the lineup.

“Yes, why not?” the 29-year-old Arráez said this week, according to the San Francisco Standard. “Especially because this organization gave me a big opportunity to improve my defense. I would love to come back here. We’re still in the season, and I don’t think about that right now. But in the future, let’s see what happens. I’m open to listening to whatever they want to say to me.”

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is on Monday, August 3, rather than the final day of July. This flexibility is used primarily to avoid weekend cutoffs and to accommodate the broadcast and travel schedules of ongoing games