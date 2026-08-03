Giants Receive Strong Grade for Luis Arraez Trade With Phillies

The San Francisco Giants committed to the future on Monday with the trade of Luis Arraez and right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian to the Philadelphia Phillies. In return, the Giants are receiving pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair.

From the Giants' perspective, the overall deal deserves a B+.

This isn’t a franchise-altering trade, but it is one that needed to be made given the state of the competitive cycle the Giants currently reside.

The fan base loved Arraez and this is going to be hard to accept. He was a three-time batting champion and he gave San Francisco exactly what they needed.

Why the Giants Made the Move

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants entered Monday with a 47-65 record, sitting well out of contention for any appearance in the playoffs. They are 22.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Regardless of the production Arraez was giving San Francisco, they just couldn’t get in a position to make a postseason push.

Buster Posey had to make a hard decision, although everyone knew it was necessary. Instead of losing a pending free agent for a limited return, he capitalized on Arraez’s value near its peak.

Arraez is leaving the team after hitting .324 with a .360 on-base percentage. He had four home runs, 43 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 136 hits over 105 games this year. Every time he stepped up to the plate, he was dependable. He only struck out 21 times in 420 at-bats.

Replacing a guy like that won’t be easy.

Ramon Marquez Headlines Return

The centerpiece of the deal for the Giants is 20-year-old right-hander Ramon Marquez. He was one of Philadelphia’s better pitching prospects.

Marquez has been a force in the minors this year. Across Class A and High-A this year, he posted a 1.68 ERA over 12 starts while striking out 93 batters in just 59 innings. He held opposing batters to a low .145 batting average and he posted an impressive WHIP of 0.81.

This is a quality prospect who has swing-and-miss stuff. If his development continues on the path it is on, he should be a solid mid-rotation pitcher.

Marty Gair Adds Another High-Upside Arm

The second player coming to the Giants is right-handed reliever Marty Gair.

The 23-year-old has made 30 relief appearances between Class A and High-A this year. He earned six saves and struck out 66 in just 36 innings of work.

His ERA of 4.5 is evidence that there is still development work to be done, but he has a high upside.

He has proven he can generate strikeouts at a high rate. The Giants can give him the time he needs to work out the rest and become a late-inning bullpen option.

Trade Makes Sense for Future

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No doubt about it, Arraez is going to be missed, and the loss of his production will make the Giants worse in the short term. Players like him don’t come around often. Replacing him will be a tall task.

Rebuilding organizations have to make tough decisions and that’s where this team finds itself. The decision had to be made to let go of a standout veteran to gain more upside for the future.

That upside is why the trade grade is a B+. Losing Arraez is going to hurt and fans are not going to love it, but they probably can see through it all and know that big changes had to be made to move this team forward.

Hopefully, when it’s time to look back at this trade, it will be seen as one that helped reshape the future.