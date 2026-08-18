When Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson Could Make His Giants Debut

As reported on Monday, the San Francisco Giants are recalling left-handed pitcher Matt Wilkinson to the Majors, setting him up to make his debut against his former team, the Cleveland Guardians. Wilkinson was acquired by the Giants earlier this season in exchange for catcher Patrick Bailey.

Wilkinson, nicknamed "Tugboat," has spent his entire 2026 campaign in the minor leagues, making a stop at Double-A and spending the majority of his season with the Triple-A crew. With Triple-A, Wilkinson has posted a 5.15 ERA in 10 starts, pitching in 43.2 innings and collecting 43 strikeouts.

While some may think calling Wilkinson up is early, the Giants don't have anything to lose this season and are hoping Wilkinson goes into his MLB career with that mindset on the mound, even if San Francisco is in the thick of a playoff race in the future.

But with Tugboat making his way to Major League Baseball, when will Giants fans see him take the mound?

Possible Wilkinson Debut Date Revealed

Team Canada relief pitcher Matt Wilkinson (35) reacts during 2026 World Baseball Classic. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants and Guardians series is set to get underway Tuesday night at Progressive Field, but it looks like Wilkinson will have to wait another day before potentially taking the mound. Starting pitcher Carson Whisenhunt is scheduled to begin the series on the mound, but there are options for Wilkinson.

As noted by MLB.com's Maria Guardado, Wilkinson last pitched for Sacramento last Thursday, so he could be an option to slide into the rotation on Wednesday. If not Wednesday, Tugboat could get the start in the series finale, following Adrian Houser in game two of the three-game series.

If Wilkinson takes the ball to begin the second game of the series, he'll go up against Parker Messick for Cleveland, and if he takes the ball in the series finale, he'll likely go up against Gavin Williams. He's going to make his debut, Giants fans, but it might be a day later than expected.

That being said, the front office has yet to make a move for Wilkinson on the MLB roster, so a move will have to be made on the 40-man roster. So that's another thing to watch before game time.

As reported by Guardado, Wilkinson would have been eligible for the Rule 5 Draft if he hadn't been added to the 40-man roster this offseason, likely factoring into the Giants’ decision to give him a chance in the latter half of the season.