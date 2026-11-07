Harrison Bader’s Injury History and Slow Recovery Raise Big Questions for Giants

The San Francisco Giants should prepare Drew Gilbert to start in center field while Harrison Bader works toward a regular workload. Injuries limited Bader to 30 games in 2026, and his efforts to return from a left foot injury stalled more than once.

The club projected Bader would be ready for spring training in its Sept. 29 injury update. MLB.com still listed that timetable on Nov. 6.

Bader rejoined the 40-man roster on Nov. 2 during the Giants’ offseason roster overhaul, with one year left on the two-year deal he signed last winter.

Bader’s Recovery Stalled Before the Crash

San Francisco Giants center fielder Harrison Bader. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A left hamstring strain cost Bader nearly a month before he returned May 11. He aggravated plantar fasciitis in his left foot on May 29, his final appearance of the season. The same condition in his right foot had kept him out for nearly three months in 2022.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on July 24 that Bader stopped baseball activities after setbacks while running the bases. A scooter crash later that month further aggravated the injured foot. Manager Tony Vitello subsequently confirmed Bader would miss the rest of the season.

A former Gold Glove winner, Bader can still earn a role in center once he returns to games. Before counting on him for most starts, San Francisco should see how he covers the gaps, changes direction and moves on consecutive days. That would give the Giants a better sense of how much work he can handle early in the season.

Drew Gilbert Gives the Giants a Plan B

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilbert made 83 starts in center in 2026 and recorded five Outs Above Average there, according to Statcast. He hit .238/.330/.394 in 134 games. That experience gives the Giants a reason to make him their first choice for regular starts if Bader needs more time.

Jonah Cox gives San Francisco another option in center. He hit .252/.298/.384 and stole 16 bases in 62 games as a rookie. With 65 strikeouts in 169 plate appearances, Cox has more to prove as an everyday hitter. He could start on Gilbert’s days off and pinch-run in close games.

The Giants lost another depth option when the Seattle Mariners claimed Grant McCray off waivers. A minor league deal for a veteran center fielder with an invitation to camp would give San Francisco another player to evaluate and potential coverage at Triple-A Sacramento.

If Bader is healthy enough to play in April and needs days off between starts, the Giants can split time between him and Gilbert. That would let Bader earn more work as his range and ability to play consecutive games return.