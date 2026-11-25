The San Francisco Giants and manager Tony Vitello are coming off of a bad 2026 season where they finished with 97 losses and at the bottom of the National League West.

And with the 2026 season going as bad as it did, it could intrigue general manager Buster Posey to add to his roster.

Logan Webb is the current ace of the Giants starting rotation and could use a compliment to help him during a long season. He could use somebody that compliments him well enough where he does not have to go seven innings or more just to get a win if there is a baseball season in 2027.

Michael King who is currently a free agent and one of the best starters still on the market, could be a nice 1B to Webb's 1A. King is the guy that could make him and Webb a top two starting pitching duo across the league.

King does occasionally struggle with injuries. But he was relatively healthy in 2026 and was able to help the Padres win the Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs before falling to the eventual World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers in the division series.

King Would Boost Giants Rotation

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Posey and Webb and others are able to encourage King to come sign with the Giants and help solidify the top of their rotation, it could encourage other big names to sign as well. One of the other big names still on the market is outfielder Seiya Suzuki, formerly of the Chicago Cubs.

It could encourage guys like Suzuki and other names to come build a nice team in San Francisco, one that could potentially challenge the Padres and Dodgers. Right now the Giants are not necessarily a market where big players want to go.

But if they are to help intrigue King over to the top of the rotation, it could send a message to other players on the market that the top of the rotation could win big games. It could signal that maybe Vitello's first year at the helm having gone as badly as it did, was a fluke and would not happen again.

It should be a longshot for King to sign with the Giants but people do say never say never. King could really take a lot of pressure off of Webb and others and could build a very powerful 1-2 punch.