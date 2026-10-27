Why the Giants Make Sense as a Landing Spot for This Free Agent

The San Francisco Giants began 2026 with a veteran-led roster. With several players on one-year deals, such as Luis Arraez and Tyler Mahle, who were both traded at the deadline this past summer, the Giants ended 2026 with a roster full of youth.

While youthful players are key to the future of the franchise, San Francisco could still use a veteran or two in the middle of the lineup, especially at the second base position. When Arraez was traded, Jonax Cox stepped into the second baseman role and hit .252 with four home runs and a 6.82 OPS in 62 games.

Cox should have a bigger role in 2027 given what he provided in 2026, but he still doesn't have the qualities of an everyday player. Still young, it would make sense to have Cox as the fourth infielder on the bench. That said, free agency should be an area the front office looks into to improve the position.

Why This Veteran 2B Makes Sense in San Francisco

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) celebrates his solo home run while wearing a welder's hood in the dugout. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quickly, Brandon Lowe has become one of the sneakiest power-hitting second basemen in the game, hitting 35 home runs this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. On top of the power, Lowe hit .260 and posted a career-high 5.4 WAR in 150 games.

Entering free agency after back-to-back seasons of 30+ home runs and a 2025 All-Star appearance, Lowe should be a target for the Giants to lock down at second base. According to Spotrac.com, Lowe has a market value projected for three years worth $68.4 million ($22.8 million per season).

Former Major League Baseball general manager Jim Bowden projects Lowe to earn a contract for three years, $45 million, which averages to $15 million a season. For a franchise like the Giants, if they pay Lowe $22.8 million per season, he'd be the fourth-highest-paid player on the roster. If they pay him $15, which is a comfortable amount but one that feels too low, he'd be the sixth-highest-paid player on the roster.

His left-handed presence in the batter's box works perfectly with the brand of power hitter the Giants franchise likes: someone who can hit bombs into McCovey Cove. The MLB loves to post about it; the players who can do it like to say they've done it; it makes sense.

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey told the media he would focus on reconstructing the bullpen first this offseason, then he would dip into other areas.

Formerly of the Tampa Bay Rays, if Lowe signed with San Francisco, the duo of Lowe and Willy Adames up the middle would return, unseen since 2021. The two helped Tampa reach the 2020 World Series and could be the duo that helps get the Giants back to the playoffs, given that Posey sees this team contending as soon as next season.