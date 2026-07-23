Will College Star Turned Giants Prospect Ever Meet Brother in Big Leagues?

Major League Baseball is very much a family game, often passed down from generation. The image of boys playing catch with their father is the perfect portrait of why it's called, 'America's Pastime."

It's generational, which is why there are tons of examples of family ties at the MLB level and among many prospects. A great example occurred just last week, when the San Francisco Giants reached back to a legendary surname, and their own legacy, to draft Peyton Bonds.

The Ethan Hollidays and Jacob Lombards of the world will be on the fast track to the Majors, and both have amazing ties either through a father, a brother, or both. However, one player who is in the San Francisco system right now who has a pedigree of his own. But unfortunately, this former college star is still waiting on his call to the bigs... five years after he was drafted.

Pitcher Will Bednar, the brother of MLB reliever David, is a former College World Series Most Outstanding Player. He was a lights-out gunslinger at Mississippi State before the Giants selected him with the 14th overall pick in 2021. But all these years later, he's never had the privilege of stepping onto the turf at Oracle Park.

Where Will Bednar is Now

A general view outside Oracle Park | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Almost five years exactly from when he was chosen out of college, the 26-year-old hurler is no longer listed among San Francisco's top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. He's currently with the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels, where he's 4-0 with a 4.03 ERA and 282 strikeouts in 205 innings.

Will Bednar's first full season in 2022 ended after just two months, due to a stress lower back injury and related issues that sidelined him for most of the year. From there, it was difficult to get back on track. He's 10-12, with a 4.92 ERA over his minor league career.

Since then, after his rhythem was broken, the young pitcher has ben struggling to get his groove back. Now just a month after his 26th birthday, he's in danger of going from highly-rated prospect to career minor leaguer. Despite his birth certificate, his name still hasn't been called to grab the next shuttle. He's no longer considered a lock to be a part of the Giants' future. And sadly, the window is closing on if he will ever meet his brother on an MLB field someday.