Giants Fans Should Be Excited About the Arrival of Dakota Jordan

Just as the All-Streak break was dawning, San Francisco Giants prospect Dakota Jordan got the call of a lifetime for any minor league player. He was headed to The Show and would be donning the Orange & Black at Oracle once the Mid-Summer lull is over.

Jordan, 23, has an incredible set of big-league tools that (like all prospects) he will have to fine-tune on the biggest stage in baseball. A free swinger with good power, he could be a nice complement in the regular lineup alongside lefty slugger Bryce Eldridge if he pans out. His versatility on defense makes him a great all-around project for Giants manager Tony Vitello to mold.

A multi-sport star for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, many observers thought he would be catching spirals instead of crushing sliders. He was projected to be a prominent NFL Draft selection. As his MLB.com profile explains, that was the biggest factor in his being largely ignored by MLB general managers.

"[Dakota] Jordan went undrafted because he was a three-star wide receiver set on playing two sports at Mississippi State," the analysis states. "He never stepped on the gridiron for the Bulldogs but performed well for two seasons before signing for a well-above-slot $1,997,500 in 2024's fourth round. He led the Single-A California League with 14 homers in his first full pro season despite missing the final month with an oblique strain, and he fell just one hit and one RBI short of the triple crown."

National League outfielder Dakota Jordan (23) reacts after hitting a double against the American League | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those numbers have been good enough that Jordan was ranked as the Giants' number-five overall prospect before getting shipped to San Francisco.

"Jordan has the quickest swing and the best all-around tools in the system. His right-handed stroke generates huge exit velocities and at least double-plus raw power that plays to any part of any ballpark. Though he still needs to tame a tendency to swing through in-zone fastballs and chase breaking balls, he did cut his strikeout rate from 27 percent with the Bulldogs to 23 percent last year."

Of his weaknesses, Dakota Jordan must make better contact at the plate. While his upside is amazing, he's whiffing too much right now to take advantage of his titanic talents. A few adjustments could transform him into a consistent 25-30 home run guy, who averages about 80-90 RBI a year. For an example from the past, see players like former Los Angeles Dodgers star Matt Kemp, or possibly even Atlanta Braves outfielder Ron Gant.

His Speed & Defense Are Important Assets

Jordan isn't just a machine at the plate; he's got a motor on the basepaths and in the outfield, as well. His combination of skills has him bordering on being a five-tool player at the game's highest level. But he has to display that he can be a contact hitter.

"Jordan can get from home to first base in less than four seconds on a grounder, and he started translating that plus-plus speed into stolen-base and center-field prowess in 2025, "his scouting report continues. "He swiped 27 bags in 31 attempts (87 percent) after stealing just seven in two college seasons, and he looked very comfortable in center after playing only 13 games there at Mississippi State. He still needs to hone his defensive instincts, but his 30/30 upside will work anywhere in the outfield.

The rookie will make his MLB debut on July 18, when the Giants travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Mariners on July 17. We'll see if Jordan can immediately let the Giants' supporters know that he's got all the skills that San Fran needs.