In 1992, the San Francisco Giants were unsure whether they would have to find a new stadium to host their games. They finally decided to keep playing at Candlestick Park.

When Barry Bonds hit his first home run as a Giant, he high-fived his father after rounding first base. He hit the home run off Florida Marlins left-handed pitcher Chris Hammond in the bottom of the second inning, in his first at-bat with the Giants. That day, his father, Bobby Bonds, who spent seven seasons playing outfield for the Giants, was coaching first base as 56,689 people attended the home opening game at Candlestick Park.

How close the Giants came to leaving

Barry Larkin of the Cincinnati Reds slides home safely ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants catcher Kirk Manwaring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco Giants had an overall record of 72 wins and 90 losses during the 1992 season; however, finishing 2nd-to-last was not the primary issue for Giants owner Bob Lurie. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to secure funding for a new stadium, Lurie sold the San Francisco Giants to a group that planned to relocate the Team to St. Petersburg, FL, for $115 million. This transaction was sufficient for the National League owners to vote on whether they would allow the relocation.

On November 10th, nine of the owners opposed both the proposed sale and move. A Bay Area-based group led by Peter Magowan purchased the team on January 1st. Therefore, the Giants would remain at Candlestick Park through next year. The Giants gave fans a reason to arrive at Candlestick Park early because they will stay there for one more year. Bonds had grown up around the Giants.

When Bonds was 28 and had finished his second MVP year with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he signed a six-year, $43.75 million contract in December. At the time of signing, it was the largest contract ever signed by a baseball player. The contract also gave Bonds the opportunity to wear the same uniform that both his dad (Bobby) and his godfather (Willie Mays). Bonds grew up near San Francisco, in San Carlos. When asked why he chose to wear jersey number 25, Bonds replied that it was the same jersey number Bobby wore when he played for the Giants.

On the opening afternoon at Candlestick Park, the first day may have provided enough information to relate the whole story. Before the game started, Tony Bennett sang "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." Bonds hit a home run, and the Giants stayed with the game until Darren Lewis singled in the winning run in the 11th inning. The opposing team was the expansion Marlins, who were completing their inaugural season in Florida as the Giants began their 36th season.

A 103-win summer with nowhere to go in October

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Williams (9) is greeted at the plate by second baseman Robby Thompson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bonds batted .336, led the National League with 46 home runs and 123 runs batted in (RBIs), and earned his third National League Most Valuable Player Award. Matt Williams hit 38 home runs, while Will Clark remained a big part of the lineup. First-year manager Dusty Baker helped the Giants win 31 more games than the year before. On August 11th, the Giants were nine games ahead of Atlanta. By September 17th, they were four games behind.

The San Francisco Giants won 14 of the next 16 games; these included the first three of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. At the end of the regular season, the Braves and Giants were tied for first place in terms of records. The Braves beat the Phillies on the last day, while the Dodgers beat the Giants 12-1 on the last day, with two homers from rookie Mike Piazza and a complete-game shutout from Kevin Gross. Since there wasn't any "wild card" during this time period, 103 wins put the Giants in October just like the teams they beat all summer long.

The story of the 1993 Giants is generally thought of as being over after they were defeated by the Dodgers. However, I think that the story of the 1993 Giants began with their first run around the bases. Before winning the MVP Award, before the standings got close, and before anyone knew what it would take to catch up to Atlanta, a father was waiting for his son at first base. In addition, Candlestick Park was full for a game San Francisco could barely watch.