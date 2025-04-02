San Francisco Giants Add Pitcher from Top College Program in MLB Mock Draft
The San Francisco Giants have some age among their starting rotation and some additional youth could be in order.
Some of that is wrapped up in 42-year-old Justin Verlander and the three-time Cy Young winner is only with the Giants on a one-year contract. But Robbie Ray, another Cy Young winner, is 33 years old.
The Giants do have some youth with which to surround 28-year-old staff ace Logan Webb. But San Francisco could always use more.
The 2025 MLB draft will be the first with new president of baseball operations Buster Posey at the helm. It’s hard to know what his philosophy might be. But, as a former catcher, he knows the value of great pitching.
So, what will the Giants do? Baseball America attempted to figure it out.
The site’s prospect analysts did their own mock draft earlier this week and made selections for the first 40 picks on behalf of those teams that had a pick.
The Giants have just one pick and the site opted for right-handed pitcher Kyson Witherspoon out of Oklahoma. The selection was at No. 13 overall.
Baseball America has Witherspoon ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect in the draft, so taking him at No. 13 isn’t a reach for the Giants. The site’s analysts considered him a “safer” pick than some of the other college pitching, and there’s a good reason why.
Oklahoma is coached by Skip Johnson, who before taking over the Sooners was considered one of college baseball’s best pitching coaches. He spent a decade with the Texas Longhorns, where he produced 32 MLB draft picks.
In 2022, Oklahoma product Cade Horton was selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago Cubs and he’s at Triple-A. In 2020, the Washington Nationals selected Sooners star Cade Cavalli in the first round. He’s expected to join the Majors at some point this season after missing time with a major injury.
The Giants last took a college pitcher in 2021 when they took Will Bednar. He is currently at Double-A Richmond.
San Francisco’s last two picks were position players. First baseman Bryce Eldridge was taken No. 16 overall in 2023 and is closing in on a Major League promotion. Last July the Giants selected outfielder James Tibbs III at No. 13 overall.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
Some factors that impact the draft order include the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees receiving a 10-pick penalty on their first picks for exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax.