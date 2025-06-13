Clear Trade Deadline Need for Giants Is More Urgent Than Ever
The San Francisco Giants have a brilliant starting rotation and bullpen.
They have a batting order that is much less so.
Yes, there are pockets of quality production. Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee are having All-Star-caliber seasons, and Ramos made the team a year ago. Among the Giants’ six qualifying hitters, the lowest is free-agent signee Willy Adames, who is batting .204. But the other five are batting .240 or better.
To make matters a bit worse, San Francisco just lost third baseman Matt Chapman for an undetermined amount of time due to an injury. He was having a resurgent season in the power categories, as he led the Giants with 12 home runs when he went on the IL.
But, overall, the offense has been an issue for most of the season.
For the Giants to have a chance at the National League playoffs, either by winning the NL West or via an NL Wild Card berth, the bats must get going.
San Francisco may not be able to rely on internal options to get it done, either.
The Athletic (subscription required) posted a piece on which teams had the most urgency at the trade deadline in three different categories — bats, bullpen and starting rotation.
The Giants not only made the list for bats, they were at the top of the list.
The article pointed out the promotion of top prospect Bryce Eldridge from Double-A to Triple-A recently. It reasoned that while the 20-year-old is producing, counting on him to solve San Francisco’s biggest offensive problem — first base — this season is probably too much to ask of a player with only a handful of games in Triple-A.
That’s the position that The Athletic believes the Giants must address at the deadline.
The article even reasoned that going after a rental player is the right approach, given Eldridge’s trajectory to the Majors.
San Francisco has used several players at the position. It recently shed LaMonte Wade Jr., who the Giants designated for assignment and eventually dealt to the Los Angeles Angels.
Wilmer Flores has logged time there, too. He’s had a solid season with a .259/.325/.416 slash that includes 11 home runs and 51 RBI. But the Giants seem to prefer having him at the DH role.
To acquire the offensive piece, they need for the position, the Giants may have to pay up. Perhaps not at a level of Eldridge, but it could cost a prospect or two to acquire a player that can juice the offense enough to keep San Francisco in contention.
After all, it’s urgent.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.