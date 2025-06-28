Giants Have More Work To Do As Trade Deadline Approaches in Order To Contend
The first season of the Buster Posey era for the San Francisco Giants has gone much better on the field than many expected.
This is a Giants team that is squarely within the playoff picture and somewhat keeping pace in a loaded National League West at the halfway point of the campaign. San Francisco has won an impressive amount of games, but the biggest victory for Posey so far came off the field.
When the Giants executed the trade with the Boston Red Sox to bring Rafael Devers to San Francisco, Posey did what his predecessor could not and brought a legitimate superstar to the Bay Area.
For as spectacular as it was, though, it simply cannot be the only big move San Francisco makes ahead of the trade deadline almost exactly a month from now.
Devers is a fantastic addition, but he can't save a fledgling lineup on his own.
In fact, going into Saturday, the Giants are only 4-6 in the 10 games since the slugger has joined the lineup.
If San Francisco is serious about winning this year and believing they can contend, more is needed.
Though Devers is expected to play some at first base, a full-time rental at the position would be a fantastic start. Dominic Smith has impressed since taking over the job, but he has never been an above average player in his career and regression is likely.
Understandably, San Francisco does not want to block the position moving forward for top prospect Bryce Eldridge, so a one-year plug in such as Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks could be the perfect solution.
Someone like Ryan O'Hearn from the Baltimore Orioles, who has a team option for 2026, could be a great option as well.
The back end of the bullpen is an area that needs to be addressed since it has been a dramatic seesaw all season long.
Flip flopping closers, having overall inconsistency and an inability to close out games is something that could bury this team in or even before October.
Solidifying the closer position, even if it's internally, is something that must happen over the next several weeks if this is a serious contending team.
Posey has done an impressive job after being doubted by many before his first season at the helm.
His work is far from finished if he wants this team to have any chance when the lights get bright in the playoffs, though.
