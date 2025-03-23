Development of San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Could Create Elite Infield
As the regular season quickly approaches, the San Francisco Giants are getting prepared for what they hope will be a better year.
It has been a bit of a struggle the past several years for the Giants. The team has been stuck in a bit of mediocrity in a really challenging division.
However, with new leadership and some success in free agency this winter, the franchise is optimistic that they are going to start to turn things around.
While 2025 might not be the year that San Francisco contends for a World Series or an NL West title, they do have the potential to be better.
However, with a mindset still likely geared toward the future a bit, the team will be hoping that some young prospects continue to develop.
Overall, the farm system for the Giants is one of the worst in baseball. However, they do have one rising star who many fans are excited to see get called up.
While that might not be to start the campaign, there is reason to believe that San Francisco could end up having one of the best infields in baseball in the not too distant future.
Jeff Passan of ESPN.com (paid subscription required) recently wrote about the positive impression that Bryce Eldridge has made during spring training for the Giants.
“Considering Eldridge is barely 20 and not even two full years out of high school, he has made quite the impression in a short amount of time and set himself up to join Adames and Chapman in the infield -- perhaps as soon as this summer," Passan wrote.
There is a lot to like all of a sudden in the infield for San Francisco in the years to come. The past two offseasons, the team signing Matt Chapman and Willy Adames should solidify the left side of the infield for quite some time.
Both Adames and Chapman are two of the best players on the team and at their respective positions in the league.
These two are certainly the building blocks for the organization in the lineup, but the potential addition of Eldridge perhaps by the summer is exciting to think about.
The offense of the Giants hasn’t been great for quite some time, but president of baseball operations Buster Posey appears to be making it a priority to change that.
With the left side of the infield set, the development of Eldridge at first base will be key to completing what could be a great unit.
The young prospect has a ton of power and could be in the middle of the order alongside the stars from the left side of the infield for years to come.
Even if the season doesn’t go the way San Francisco may want it to, an Eldridge callup from the minors will create a ton of excitement.