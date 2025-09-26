Giants Baseball Insider

Does Giants Ace Logan Webb Want Manager Bob Melvin Fired This Offseason?

The San Francisco Giants could have a tough call to make this offseason, and their ace may have some thoughts.

Sep 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.
Sep 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants did not make the playoffs despite what was a season full of potential in the first year of the Buster Posey era. After an incredible start to the year that saw them wind up with 52 victories at the All-Star break, San Francisco wilted in the second half and despite a late season charge ultimately fell short.

When Posey arrived as president of baseball operations, the mood around the organization had changed from one of mediocrity for the better part of the last decade to one where only excellence would be accepted.

One of the faces of the organization for the last couple of years in ace pitcher Logan Webb spoke this week after the team was officially eliminated and offered some candid thoughts, uttering his belief that Posey is not going to be okay with the way things went down.

Webb Was Clearly Furious After Giants Missed Playoffs Again

Logan Webb of San Francisco Giants in black uniform throws pitch from right hand
Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Oracle Park. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"If there's one thing about Buster Posey it's that I don't think he's okay with losing, I don't think he's okay with even being .500," Webb said. "I'm not gonna play his job because that's not my job, but I don't think he's okay with this. I don't think there's a lot of people okay with this in this clubhouse."

Whether Webb's comments had a deeper meaning or not Murph & Markus on KNBR certainly took it as such and read in between the lines to relay their belief that the right-hander was talking about manager Bob Melvin, and that Posey may hear this as Melvin needs to go.

"I'm not saying I know this for a fact, I'm just saying if I'm Buster Posey I hear in there that Bob Melvin has to go. That's what I heard," the host stated. "I'm not saying to fire Bob Melvin, but the way he's analyzing [the problems], if I'm Buster, what I'm hearing is I gotta change the staff.

"Because the players believe they have the talent in the clubhouse. And Buster believes they have the talent in the clubhouse, then they need someone to give them better framework, structure, organization and leadership."

Posey Made a Huge Show of Support of Melvin Over the Summer

Bob Melvin and Buster Posey of San Francisco Giants in suits in front of microphones
Oct 1, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey and manager Bob Melvin address the media during a press conference at Oracle Park. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

During a cold streak for the team early in the summer, Posey made a massive show of support for Melvin when the team announced they were exercising the club option for 2026 on their manager, a deal they could have been out of after this year if they wanted to.

With the way things went down the stretch, it's not impossible that Posey has reconsidered, and if he was already thinking it, Webb's words certainly would make him think even harder. However, given that they have already committed to him financially for next year not to mention the statement the contract decision made, it'd be a tough sell from Posey to ownership to change his mind and fire Melvin.

Webb may have not meant anything about Melvin while venting about the season and the way things went. If your star pitcher is saying the manager needs to go though, it's about as strong of a statement as can be made.

Posey and Webb will likely talk behind closed doors, and that conversation could go a long way towards determining Melvin's fate.

