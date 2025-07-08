Giants Are in Good Hands With 'Fearless' Buster Posey Leading Front Office
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the feel-good stories in the MLB during the first half of the 2025 season.
They came out of the gate hot, playing like one of the best teams in baseball. Unfortunately, that success has not been sustained recently, as the team has lost 11 out of their last 19 games.
Somewhat shockingly, that stretch has been since Rafael Devers was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a deal to help bolster what has been an inconsistent lineup when it comes to scoring runs.
Even with the three-time All-Star inserted into the middle of the lineup, the Giants have struggled to score runs. Over that stretch, they have the second-fewest runs scored in the National League.
Devers isn’t the only player who hasn’t quite lived up to expectations during that time. Shortstop Willy Adames, who was signed in free agency, has struggled all season.
Third baseman Matt Chapman has been injured, creating a massive void to be filled. Center fielder Jung Hoo Lee has seen his production nosedive since a hot start to the campaign as well.
It is way too early to make a decisive opinion on the Devers trade for San Francisco, but there is one thing that is for sure: Buster Posey has the franchise heading in the right direction as president of baseball operations.
“But here’s our Giants takeaway, and we’re sticking to it: Ignore that record (for now) — because the most important thing we’ve learned is that Buster Posey is just as fearless, as a president of baseball operations, as he was when he was winning MVP trophies and World Series rings,” wrote Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscripion required), in a recent piece highlighting 10 midsummer takeaways in baseball.
Not many people would have predicted that the Giants would be 49-42 at this point, percentage points behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild-card spot in the National League.
Their recent skid may have taken them out of the race for the NL West, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the postseason is still an attainable goal.
San Francisco hasn’t been in the playoffs since Posey retired as a player, but he is doing his best to get them back into the postseason in his first year leading the front office.
It will be interesting to see how he handles his first MLB trade deadline, with the Giants having a few needs that still have to be addressed.
But the acquisition of Devers is something that will be a discussion point for years to come.
“When you make moves like that, you always get lauded for doing them in the moment,” an AL exec said, via Stark. “I know they haven’t played well since that trade. But when you make those decisions, it can never be about how it’s going to make you feel in the moment. And when it’s eight and a half years of contract that you’re taking on, it can’t be about what it does for you in the next two months.”
That deal is one that could very well define Posey’s tenure as the president of baseball operations.
And it speaks to his fearlessness in handling the position, willing to take a risk by taking on that kind of long-term money, hoping the reward outweighs the risk in the long run.
