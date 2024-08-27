‘Don’t Forget’ About the San Francisco Giants in Playoff Race Due to Pitching Staff
The San Francisco Giants might've put themselves in too big of a hole during the beginning of the season. While they've played better over the past few months, they've also had rough patches in that stretch.
The Giants are currently 5-5 in their last 10 games and 66-66 on the year. They're 12.5 games out in the National League West, and the chances of winning the division are essentially gone.
However, that might not mean much for a team like San Francisco.
Given all of the veteran talent on their roster, they might simply just need a chance. If Blake Snell and Logan Webb are at their best in a playoff series, no team in the National League wants to play them.
In a five-game series, the Giants have to like their chances in at least three games with them on the mound.
However, they're five games out in the National League Wild Card and missed a golden opportunity during the past few weeks to take advantage of some of the teams ahead of them struggling.
The San Diego Padres have gone 5-5 over their last 10, and the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets have gone 6-4.
As time winds down, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted which teams would make the postseason, predicting that San Francisco would be one of the teams that won't.
Despite that, he wrote that people shouldn't "forget about the Giants" due to their pitching staff.
"Don't forget about the Giants, either. Their remaining schedule is much, much tougher than what the Cubs are hoping to ride to an epic comeback, but their pitching is good enough to make things interesting for that last wild-card spot."
San Francisco's schedule could be where things get tricky. They'll take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game set starting Monday night. They then take on a below-average Miami Marlins team for a three-game set.
After that, things get tough. They'll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks, Padres twice, and the Brewers again.
Then they'll play the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore before traveling to Kansas City to take on the Kansas City Royals.
That's about as tough of a stretch as they could ask for in the back end of the campaign, but that's, again, due to what they did at the beginning of the year.
If they played the way that many expected them to early on, they wouldn't have to deal with this right now.
It's the harsh reality of the situation, and while it won't be easy, they still have enough to get the job done.