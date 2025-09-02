Outfielder Drew Gilbert has become a Key Contributor for the Giants
Giants outfielder Drew Gilbert had two reasons to relish his home run against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Not only did it fuel an 8-2 victory for San Francisco, it came against a familiar face. Gilbert's shot came against former Tennessee teammate Chase Dollander.
It was a sweet moment for the young Giants outfielder, who says he sees a great, friendly rivalry forming between the two Vols in the pros - one that could last for years to come.
"It's cool," Gilbert said about his blast against Dollander. "Obviously grateful to have played with him, and he was a great teammate of mine, and he's a heck of a pitcher and has a super bright future. He's going to pitch in this league for a long time, so any chance you get to do something off a guy like that, you definitely cherish it."
"I think it's always fun when you know a guy, you're friends with someone, and you get to compete against them," Gilbert said when asked if he was more fired up than normal after the home run. "Obviously, I've just known him for so long, and he knows it, and I know it, so it's just fun competition, friendly competition."
"And you know, I'm sure he'll have plenty of moments where he'll get the best of me, as we're hopefully going to be in the same division for a long time."
"I think it's always fun when you know a guy, you're friends with someone, and you get to compete against them. Obviously, I've just known him for so long, and he knows it, and I know it, so it's just fun competition, friendly competition."
Drew Gilbert has Come a Long Way in a Short Time
Initially, things weren't looking good for Drew Gilbert in San Francisco. After his call-up, he started by going 0 for his first 10 at-bats with the big club, and many were questioning if he had been thrust onto the roster too soon. However, the rookie made some adjustments, got a little more comfortable, and has been able to turn things around.
Gilbert is now hitting .261, with two home runs and 10 RBI in 46 at-bats over 18 games played. He's also settled in nicely as the regular right fielder, although he is versatile enough to play in all three outfield spots. It will be interesting to see where the Giants slot him next season, because he has clearly shown that he can be a steady contributor for the club.