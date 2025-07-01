Five San Francisco Giants Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the true surprises of the first half of the 2025 baseball season.
Not much was expected of San Francisco in its first season under new president of baseball operations Buster Posey. But, thanks to an incredible bullpen and a surprisingly potent collective offense, the Giants are on the heels of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West Division race.
Now, the Giants can be buyers at the deadline, and they’ve already made one huge deal. By acquiring Boston slugger Rafael Devers, San Francisco fired the first shots of the trade deadline nearly two months in advance.
More News: How These Two Stars Made the San Francisco Giants Bullpen MLB's Best
But who might the Giants deal? That’s a good question. Here are five players that could be included in trades to make the Giants better for the home stretch. For this piece, only players on the 40-man roster were included.
OF Mike Yastrzemski
Yes, the Giants are in the middle of a playoff race. But Yastrzemski is on an expiring contract and can be a free agent after the season. So the Giants do have to contemplate whether keeping the fan favorite or dealing him at the deadline is the right call.
The good news is he’s putting together another solid season and, for a contender in need of a fourth or fifth outfielder, Yaz would be right in their wheelhouse. San Francisco would need Jerar Encarnacion to get healthy, though, for this to become a serious consideration.
UTIL Wilmer Flores
Another veteran who is on an expiring deal and can be a free agent at the end of the season. He is sort of without a consistent position with Rafael Devers at designated hitter. He can play first base in a pinch. But Flores is now, to some degree, expendable.
More News: Colorado Rockies Star Can be San Francisco Giants' Perfect Trade Deadline Fit
Like Yastrzemski, he’s having a solid offensive season and that should draw attention from contenders. It could also draw attention from non-contenders who have great trade pieces the Giants could use down the stretch.
P Hayden Birdsong
The Giants have a surplus of starting pitching and more on the way as the first of the “Carsons,” Carson Seymour, is with the Major League club now. The Giants could use more hitting and they could use a solid starter like Birdsong to make that happen.
This could also be Landen Roupp or Mason Black, who is currently in the minor leagues. But Birdsong has upside and can flex into the rotation or the bullpen.
More News: San Francisco Giants Land Multiple Orioles Stars in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
P Ryan Walker
Walker was the closer at the start of the season and he lost the job to Camilo Doval. He’s back in a set-up role and his numbers certainly don’t resemble what he put up a year ago, when he had a 10-4 record and a 1.91 ERA. His ERA this season is just above 4.00.
Still, he has closer experience and high-leverage experience. That has value at the deadline. He could be flipped in a one-for-one deal for a helpful bat.
More News: San Francisco Giants Have Necessary Tools to Compete for World Series
INF Tyler Fitzgerald
In the race for more hitting, the Giants might be willing to sacrifice Fitzgerald, who can play either middle infield position, but is back in the minor leagues right now getting a reset.
He’s proven he can slug in the Majors and has a versatile skill set. He could be tossed into a multi-player deal that yields one more big bat for the offense.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.