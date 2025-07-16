Former Giants Pitcher Attempting To Make Major League Comeback
The San Francisco Giants are chasing what they did in the 2021 season this year.
Not expected to do much this season, the Giants are proving doubters wrong just like they did throughout that campaign on their way to winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West title.
One of those pitchers from that year, Aaron Sanchez, is trying to make a Major League comeback, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Sanchez had a resurgent performance of sorts when he was with San Francisco.
Coming off a horrendous stretch that was marred by injury, the Giants signed the right-hander to a one-year, $4 million deal, taking a chance on the former first-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Sanchez paid that off with a strong showing, posting a 3.06 ERA across nine outings (seven starts), which was the best he had looked since he took the baseball world by storm in 2016 with an AL-leading 3.00 ERA to go along with a 15-2 record as a starter to earn himself an All-Star selection and a seventh-place finish in AL Cy Young voting.
But injuries halted his momentum once again, with him getting placed on the 60-day injured list with tightness in his right bicep.
San Francisco later designated him for assignment and placed him on waivers, ending his tenure despite the strong performance he had earlier in the year.
He later signed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals ahead of the 2022 campaign, but after struggling in seven starts for them, he was DFA'd before electing free agency instead of being outrighted to Triple-A.
Sanchez's last stint in the bigs was with the Minnesota Twins that year, signing a minor league deal with them and looking much better, but failing to ever break through at the Major League level after that.
It will be interesting to see if he can crack an MLB roster this season or in the future.
At 33 years old, there's a chance he can pitch his way into a role at some point if he stays healthy and puts all his talent together like he did almost a decade ago.
