Former Giants Promising Young Star Lands Deal with New York Mets
The San Francisco Giants are seeing a former promising prospect head across the country to a hated National League rival.
As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets have agreed to a minor league deal with infielder David Villar. The 28-year-old was designated for assignment a couple of weeks ago after the Giants activated Casey Schmitt from the injured list.
Since the 2022 season, Villar has played in 118 games for San Francisco and slashed .200/.292/.391 with 15 home runs and 41 RBI, his best year coming during 52 games in his rookie campaign.
That year, he slashed .231/.331/.455 with nine home runs and 24 RBI, responsible for a 1.3 bWAR in less than a third of a season.
The minor league numbers for Villar are impressive over the course of a seven-year career there for the 2018 11th round selection. In 562 games across all levels, he has slashed .272/.366/.493 with 107 home runs and 379 RBI.
Still on the right side of 30 years old, Villar has looked at times that he is capable of becoming an every day Major League player. While he still has a ton of work to do in order to make that happen, he still has time.
Giants fans will certainly be watching closely to see if he can stick around with the Mets and climb back to the big leagues.
Perhaps a change of scenery was exactly what Villar needed, and though he is now with a rival, San Francisco would love to see him figure it out with a new team.