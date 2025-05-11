Giants Baseball Insider

Former Giants Reliever Will Seek Revenge After Signing With Division Rival

A former San Francisco Giants reliever is trying to prove the team wrong by signing with their most hated rival.

Michael Brauner

Apr 29, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Lou Trivino (56) delivers during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Apr 29, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Lou Trivino (56) delivers during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants have had their former reliever scooped up by potentially the worst place possible.

According to a report over the weekend from Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, right-hander Lou Trivino came to terms and agreed upon a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 33-year-old did not stay available long, electing free agency entering the weekend after he cleared waivers following being designated for assignment by the Giants in a corresponding move after recalling Kyle Harrison.

Less than 24 hours later, he winds up with the Dodgers organization with a chance for a fresh start after the season did not get off to a good start in the Bay Area for the veteran.

Why Giants Gave up On Lou Trivino

Trivino initially signed a minor league deal with San Francisco, but made the Opening Day roster coming off what was a terrific spring training.

Unfortunately for the Giants, things did not translate over as he pitched to a 5.84 ERA over 11 appearances with the team, striking out just 11 in 12.1 innings, the lowest K/9 rate of his career.

Clearly though, the defending World Series champions and hated rival of San Francisco saw enough during spring to be convinced they can get the best out of Trivino.

If the righty does have anything left in the tank that can translate to a regular season, him signing with the Dodgers is just about the worst case scenario for the Giants.

If he can give Los Angeles the version of himself he showed during the spring -- 0.00 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 9.1 innings over nine appearances -- it would certainly be a devastating blow.

Trivino will try to get back to the big leagues and make San Francisco pay for letting him go, something that will be fascinating to monitor if it can happen or not.

Michael Brauner
MICHAEL BRAUNER

Michael Brauner is a 2022 graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Sports Media. He covers various MLB teams across the On SI network and you can also find his work on Yellowhammer News covering the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers as well as on the radio producing and co-hosting 'The Opening Kickoff' every weekday morning on 105.5 WNSP FM in Mobile, Alabama.

