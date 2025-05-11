Former Giants Reliever Will Seek Revenge After Signing With Division Rival
The San Francisco Giants have had their former reliever scooped up by potentially the worst place possible.
According to a report over the weekend from Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, right-hander Lou Trivino came to terms and agreed upon a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 33-year-old did not stay available long, electing free agency entering the weekend after he cleared waivers following being designated for assignment by the Giants in a corresponding move after recalling Kyle Harrison.
Less than 24 hours later, he winds up with the Dodgers organization with a chance for a fresh start after the season did not get off to a good start in the Bay Area for the veteran.
Why Giants Gave up On Lou Trivino
Trivino initially signed a minor league deal with San Francisco, but made the Opening Day roster coming off what was a terrific spring training.
Unfortunately for the Giants, things did not translate over as he pitched to a 5.84 ERA over 11 appearances with the team, striking out just 11 in 12.1 innings, the lowest K/9 rate of his career.
Clearly though, the defending World Series champions and hated rival of San Francisco saw enough during spring to be convinced they can get the best out of Trivino.
If the righty does have anything left in the tank that can translate to a regular season, him signing with the Dodgers is just about the worst case scenario for the Giants.
If he can give Los Angeles the version of himself he showed during the spring -- 0.00 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 9.1 innings over nine appearances -- it would certainly be a devastating blow.
Trivino will try to get back to the big leagues and make San Francisco pay for letting him go, something that will be fascinating to monitor if it can happen or not.