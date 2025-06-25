Former MLB Exec Proposes Giants Trade Prospects for Nationals Star
The San Francisco Giants finally found some momentum against the Boston Red Sox to win a series for the first time since playing the Colorado Rockies.
The arrival of Rafael Devers in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox has been a momentum boost for the organization.
It also proves that president of baseball operations Buster Posey is willing to make blockbuster moves to secure a World Series run.
More News: Insiders Link Giants To Intriguing Orioles Infielder As Second Base Upgrade
While the trade for Devers didn’t require too much capital, it did deplete the pitching depth.
The team may look to bolster the bullpen ahead of the trade deadline, especially after dealing Hicks to the Red Sox.
The bullpen enters play on June 24 with an MLB-leading 2.63 ERA, and adding a high-leverage closer could take them to an elite caliber without concern for wearing down the current arms in the second half of the season.
More News: Giants Take Slight Dip in Power Rankings Despite Adding Rafael Devers
Now, the Devers trade also sent prospects James Tibbs III and Jose Bello to Boston.
But Posey has shown a willingness to be aggressive well ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, and that will mean depleting prospect assets to make those moves.
One team that could offer that is the Washington Nationals, with whom Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) proposes a potential trade.
More News: Giants Surprisingly Option Former Breakout Star To Triple-A
The former MLB executive targets Nationals’ closer Kyle Finnegan in exchange for the Giants’ No. 6 and No. 24 left-handed pitching prospects, Joe Whitman and Jacob Bresnahan.
“Acquiring Finnegan, 33, would make a lot of sense. He has a 2.93 ERA over 28 appearances and 18 saves but also five blown saves, which is tied for the major-league lead. He will be a free agent after this season,” Bowden writes.
Finnegan is a prime rental candidate on a one-year, $5.38 million deal and is a high-leverage closer that will be coveted on the market, with Washington expected to be sellers.
More News: Giants Star Slugger Continues To Be Team's Driving Force on Offense
Finnegan enters play on June 24 with a 2.93 ERA, and while he only has 22 strikeouts, he has brought his walks down to 8 through 27.2 innings.
He also has 11+ saves in five consecutive seasons, including a career-high 38 All-Star campaign in 2024.
In return, San Francisco would send two strong starting pitching prospects in Whitman and Bresnahan.
Whitman has a 5.56 ERA with 62 strikeouts to 25 walks in 56.2 innings this season at Double A. The 23-year-old was ranked fifth by The Athletic’s Keith Law in the Giants’ farm system this year.
19-year-old Bresnan, ranked No. 14 by Law, has carried a 3.33 ERA with 59 strikeouts to 23 walks in 49 innings in Low A.
The Giants don’t have the strongest farm system, but they certainly have plentiful pitching to deal out, and the pair would be a solid haul for the Nationals to add depth to theirs.
Finnegan seems primed to be dealt this season, and if that’s the case, San Francisco should capitalize on another impressive move to solidify themselves as contenders.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.