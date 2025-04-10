Former San Francisco Giants Great Discusses the Potential of Torpedo Bats in Play
The San Francisco Giants have gotten off to a relatively strong start in 2025, going 9-3 through the first few series of the year. Unfortunately, they are having a tough time in their current games against the Cincinnati Reds, dropping two of three in the series and being shutout both times. The offensive production has been relatively weak so far for the ballclub, with the pitching taking on most of the weight when it comes to getting wins.
The torpedo bats have been a lifeline for some teams, with struggling players turning to them to see if they can change their fortunes, and for some it has worked while others have remained in deficit. While currently the Giants do not have any players utilizing them full-time at the MLB level, it is something they could be considering in the coming days.
President of Baseball Operations and franchise legend Buster Posey made clear his opinions on the bats recently, and in a media appearance with NBC Sports Bay Area, said the following:
"Absolutely, I would try it, I would try it for sure. I've thought about it quite a bit and I used a really deep-cut bat. For those out there that don't know what that means, at the end of the bat, you can either have just a flat, rounded end or you can bore out the end of the bat. The reason I did that was to me it was, like, I want to move the density of the bat more towards the sweet spot because I didn't want to hit the ball off the end."
"The torpedo bat takes it to another level where, from my understanding, you can kind of customize it to where you most likely hit the ball. If you increase the density of barrel size, yeah, I'm all for that."
This is likely the correct reaction, as any advantage the team can get to produce offensively should be utilized if given the opportunity. While the bats are currently being produced day-in and day-out, they are still being shipped rather slowly just due to the immense demand from teams after the New York Yankees' hot start.
With San Francisco slashing .228/.288/.404 as a team, they have most certainly struggled to maintain consistency on the batting side of things. While the torpedo bats may not help everyone, and may just not be worth the change mid-season for others, if it can help even one or two players find their stride, it is worth a shot.