Former San Francisco Giants Slugger DFA'd By Oakland Athletics
The San Francisco Giants parted ways with a slugger during Spring Training after a year and a half of service, but that player is up-for-grabs once again.
J.D. Davis has had a career full of highs and lows, most recently being DFA'd by the Oakland Athletics.
Davis was a third-round selection by the Houston Astros in the 2014 MLB draft out of Cal State Fullerton. He spent a few solid seasons in the minors before making his majors debut in 2017.
After two unimpressive years in Houston saw the slugger slashing .194/.260/.321 at the plate they decided to trade him to the New York Mets.
While in New York, he quickly turned his career around. He slashed .307/.369/.527 in his first full MLB campaign, finally showing the promise that he had been flashing since high school.
That 2019 season was by far the best of the California native's career, but he was still solid throughout his time with the Mets despite never reaching those same heights.
Eventually, 2022 rolled around and the struggles started to shine through. New York traded a haul that included Davis, Carson Seymour, Nick Zwack and Thomas Szapucki to San Francisco in exchange for Darin Ruf. The three pitching prospects remain in the Giants' farm system. Seymour ranks the highest in the pipeline at No. 17.
Davis once again failed to get back to the heights that he once had. Across 193 games with San Francisco, he slashed just .251/.333/.431.
After the 2023 season, he won an arbitration case that had him set to make $6.9 million.
As the front office decided to retool the roster with an influx of new players, the corner infielder found himself as an odd man as a surprising Spring Training cut. The arbitration money wasn't guaranteed so Davis lost out on a good chunk of money.
He eventually signed a late one-year, $2.5 million contract with Oakland in March in hopes to find consistent at-bats and improve his value.
His short stint with the Athletics was filled with struggles at the plate and missed time due to injury. He slashed .236/.304/.366 in 39 games.
Now, he finds himself seeming up-for-grabs, either heading back to the minors or potentially swept in for with a trade. Though he hasn't been electric, he could provide some value off the bench.
Though, as the bad blood between he and the Giants is still fresh, a reunion would be unlikely.