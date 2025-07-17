Four Giants Who Will Be X-Factors for Franchise After All-Star Break
The San Francisco Giants finished up the first half of their season and will be focused on getting ready for a lot of important games coming up after the All-Star break.
It has been quite the surprise to see the Giants playing as well as they have so far this year. Coming into the campaign, San Francisco’s ceiling figured to be a team around the .500 mark. However, they have exceeded those expectations so far and are fighting for a playoff spot now.
This is a franchise that has relied heavily on their bullpen and two aces to carry them. So far, it has worked, but the Giants could use some additional help.
With the acquisition of Rafael Devers a few weeks ago and perhaps another couple of moves coming at the trade deadline, the team could be even better in the second half. However, they will need some players to perform well.
Here are four X-factors for the team after the All-Star break.
Landen Roupp
With the starting rotation struggling due to some depth issues, the continued performance of Landen Roupp is going to be key for the Giants in the second half. The 26-year-old right-hander has pitched very well in his 19 starts with a 3.27 ERA.
As the team seeks stability behind their two aces, Roupp might be their best bet. Furthermore, as of now, he could be a starter if San Francisco were to be in a playoff series.
Willy Adames
The star signing of the offseason for the Giants was when they brought in free agent shortstop Willy Adames. As one of the best slugging shortstops in the game, Adames was figured to be a good fit to help improve a lineup in San Francisco that needed some power.
Unfortunately, Adames hasn’t performed anywhere close to expectations this season. The slugger has slashed .220/.307/.373 with 12 home runs and 48 RBI so far. These numbers are well below what he has done in recent campaigns, and the franchise will hope he can have a big second half.
Justin Verlander
One player whom the Giants were relying on to have a bounce back campaign for them after a poor year with the Houston Astros was veteran Justin Verlander. Even though the future Hall of Famer has been able to stay relatively healthy, he has yet to record a win for San Francisco.
While he hasn’t pitched terribly and deserves a couple of wins, he also hasn’t been a playoff-caliber pitcher like the team envisioned when they signed him. If Verlander can find the fountain of youth in the second half of the season, that would help solve a major issue for the Giants.
Rafael Devers
Easily the biggest X-factor for San Francisco in the second half will be their new star slugger. The decision to trade for Devers was a bold one after some of his issues with the Boston Red Sox, but he has the potential to be one of the best hitters in baseball.
Changing teams in the middle of the year is never easy, and Devers is seemingly going through some growing pains with his new team. However, he can be an All-Star hitter for the Giants and can help take this offense to the next level.
