Four San Francisco Giants Stars Ranked Among Top Players in MLB
The San Francisco Giants have been on a quest to add more star talent to their roster in recent years and looks to be paying off.
CBS Sports' Dayn Perry just released the 2025 version of the top 100 MLB player rankings. The Giants had four players included, which is tied for the 10th-most in the league.
This is an improvement over last season, in which they had three players. Two of those stars are back. They are joined by two newcomers, at least in a San Francisco uniform.
No. 98: C Patrick Bailey
Bailey makes his debut on this list in somewhat of a surprising manner. His defense is not at all in question, but he is coming off of a pretty brutal stretch of offense.
He posted a .170/.217/.216 slash line with just one home run in the second half of last season. His bat was never expected to be his calling card, but that was tough to watch.
With how valuable he is on defense, though, he could vault up this list by becoming at least league average at the plate.
No. 47: 3B Matt Chapman
Chapman was one of the players that made the list last time around, but he made a nice jump up from No. 63 a year ago.
What started out as a confusing offseason signing, turned into the Giants discovering one of their team's leaders.
When the 31-year-old is on, he is one of the best players in baseball. He has had a more-than promising spring and looks to continue the momentum he ended last year with at the plate.
No. 35: SS WIlly Adames
Adames makes his debut on this list in a San Francisco uniform, but did make it last year with the Milwaukee Brewers at No. 49.
The 29-year-old was the big offseason acquisition that Buster Posey made in his first go-around in charge of the team.
If the shortstop can come up with another 30/20 season this year, the Giants will be over the moon with his addition. His high strikeout rate has some worried that he could end up being a bust, though.
No. 33: Logan Webb
Webb is the only player for San Francisco that is moving backwards, as he was at No. 24 on last year's list.
The 28-year-old is arguable entering this season with the most hype of his career, though. He is the true staff ace and is coming off of his first All-Star nod. He is one of the top workhorses in the league.