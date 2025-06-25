Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Acquisition of Rafael Devers Has Settled Surprising Major Obstacle for Team

The San Francisco Giants have settled a major question with their acquisition of Rafael Devers beyond their offense.

Jun 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park.
Jun 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants sent shockwaves through the baseball world when they acquired slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a shocking blockbuster trade.

To land the three-time All-Star, the Giants traded left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and right-handed pitching prospect Jose Bello.

Acquiring Devers provides San Francisco with a major upgrade to their lineup, something they have been desperate for all season.

Taking over as the designated hitter, the Giants have moved Wilmer Flores over to first base while Devers acclimates himself to a new team and begins to get work in at the corner infield spot.

In need of some more pop in the lineup, Buster Posey couldn’t have done any better in-season than acquiring someone regarded as a top 10 or 15 hitter in the game.

San Francisco needed offense and they will get it with Devers.

Alas, this trade also helped answer another question for the Giants: who will make up their starting rotation?

With Harrison and Hicks both on the move, manager Bob Melvin now knows who will make up his starting rotation when healthy and players do not have to worry about changes being made.

“Having too many competent starting pitchers is never an actual problem, but the uncertainty hanging over the Giants’ starting staff was a little distracting. They have an obvious starting five now, with Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Hayden Birdsong, Landen Roupp and Justin Verlander. Everyone knows their role, and the last three can stop looking over their shoulders,” wrote Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required).

Trading away that kind of depth is certainly a risk. One injury and San Francisco will be scrambling for some help in the rotation.

But, they do have depth within the organization with Carson Whisenhunt, Mason Black and Keaton Winn in Triple-A should the need arise.

Having a settled rotation is always a good thing. Players who can focus solely on the task at hand, performing on the mound, and not a potential role change, should lead to more positive production.

There is a lot to feel good about with the Giants currently, with Posey showing right away he will be aggressive in his quest to get the franchise back to being contenders.

