MLB Insider Links Giants to Four Extremely Intriguing Outfielders as Trade Targets
The San Francisco Giants have had an outstanding start to their 2025 season so far, which has put them in second place in the National League West.
With the Giants having made an enormous trade already this season, acquiring Rafael Devers, it seems as though they are ready to commit to a full-scale push for a division title and more.
The question surrounding that premise is, will they continue to make more moves ahead of the late July trade deadline? Or will they stand their ground with the current roster? It is a tough thing to balance competing now with future development of the squad, and finding the right pieces to add that can improve the team overall.
One of the spots that may be under consideration is in the outfield, as despite there being some impressive talent out there between Mike Yastrzemski, Heliot Ramos, and Jung Hoo Lee, there is still room to grow, especially if the team wants to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Adding more talent to a squad that can raise both the ceiling and floor is a no-brainer, and according to an MLB insider, there are a few options for them to take advantage of.
According to a recent article from Jeff Passan of ESPN, there are four outfielders whom he believes San Francisco would be a good fit for, including the Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr., the Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, the Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward and the Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran.
Passan wrote that Robert and Garcia were the most likely to be traded of the four players.
He also mentioned a designated hitter, but focusing more on the outfield versatility seems like a better plan for the Giants, especially considering the team may be using Devers there for some time until he is ready to be played in the infield.
Duran is a large-scale trade asset this summer, and if San Francisco could land two big-time players from the Red Sox this year, it would certainly help out their bottom line.
The price tag would be pretty hefty, though, as it would likely be with Robert, but both are worth looking into. Ward and Garcia are also strong options who have had difficult seasons so far, but could be project players who the Giants could look to return to form in the coming weeks and months.
It will be intriguing to see which direction they go if they look to add an outfielder, or if they consider just sticking with the current group and moving forward instead.
