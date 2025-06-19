Giants Already Underwhelming Farm System Depleted Further After Shocking Trade
When Buster Posey took over as the San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations, there was a lot of work to be done.
There were some solid pieces to work with, but the team had been mired in mediocrity since he retired following the 2021 season.
It was now up to Posey to start fixing the roster, bringing in more impactful players to help push the team to the next level.
More News: San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Homered Again on Day of Devers' Arrival
A splash was immediately made in free agency, signing shortstop Willy Adames to an seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest in franchise history. Future Hall of Famer, starting pitcher Justin Verlander, was also signed.
The major additions haven’t stopped in the regular season, with the Giants pulling off a shocking blockbuster trade to acquire Rafael Devers from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, 2024 first-round pick James Tibbs III and right-handed prospect Jose Bello.
San Francisco was able to take advantage of a souring relationship between Devers and the Red Sox, acquiring the three-time All-Star for what many people would view as pennies on the dollar.
More News: Giants Slugger Will Be 'Down a While' With Latest Injury That Has Him on IL
The Giants were certainly fortunate, because that deal highlights the next big task Posey has: replenishing the farm system.
The previous regime did not find success landing impactful players early in the MLB draft, leaving a major void in the team’s organziational depth.
It should come as little surprise, especially after parting ways with a few prospects, that San Francisco is now in last place in the farm system rankings shared by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
More News: Did New Giants Star Rafael Devers Throw Shade at Red Sox With His Position Comments?
They have one star in the making, first baseman Bryce Eldridge, and not a single other prospect in the top 100.
Right-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt and international free agent signing, shortstop Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez, are the only other prospects on the radar for a ranking, landing in Tier 4 as “next 100 prospecs.”
There are some intriguing youngsters starting to make a name for themselves in the lower minor leagues, but this is a system void of many surefire MLB contributors.
More News: Giants Activate Justin Verlander and Patrick Bailey From Injured List
Posey will have his hands full trying to restock the cupboard, attempting to pull off a delicate balancing act of developing the prospects while also attempting to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.