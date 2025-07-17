Giants Are Intriguing Trade Deadline Contender For Royals All-Star Seth Lugo
The San Francisco Giants sputtered a bit over the last month or so ahead of the All-Star break, falling to six games back in the division and narrowly out of a Wild Card spot.
Following a quicker start than anyone expected over the first couple of months, during which the Giants looked like a legitimate contender, the pitching staff, which many expected to be an issue, was actually excelling.
Things did not completely fall apart there by any means, but it's become clear that if San Francisco is actually going to make any sort of run, another arm is going to be necessary.
As the trade deadline approaches, now just a couple of weeks from today, the Giants should be frantically working the phones in order to put themselves in the best possible position.
One name who could provide a massive boost to this staff comes from the American League in Kansas City Royals All-Star right-hander Seth Lugo.
Following a campaign in 2024 in which Lugo finished second in AL Cy Young voting, he has actually been even better in 2025 with a 2.67 ERA and 1.079 WHIP in over 100 innings pitched.
During his career with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres prior to Kansas City, Lugo has pitched extremely well against San Francisco with an ERA of 2.10 and a 4-3 record in 17 appearances head-to-head.
As the Royals fade out of contention, the possibility of trading the 35-year-old has become more and more popular and seems to make a ton of sense.
Contract-wise, Lugo has a player option for 2026; however, it's worth just $15 million, and he has simply outperformed that number over the last two years. Because of this, he is essentially a rental option and could be had for much less than someone under years of team control.
Pairing Lugo at the top of the rotation alongside Logan Webb and Robbie Ray takes this rotation from really just two ultra-reliable options to three. That changes not only the outlook of the season, but a dominating trio gives you a chance no matter who you go up against in the playoffs.
Lugo would certainly not be had for nothing, however he should not cost a king's ransom either.
As the countdown to July 31 continues to tick, keep an eye on the Giants and Kansas City as two teams who could wind up striking a deal.
