Giants Arizona Fall League Primer: Roster, Schedule, TV, Players to Watch
The San Francisco Giants are sending nine prospects to get a head start on development for the 2026 season during the Arizona Fall League, which starts on Monday.
The top postseason player development league stateside, each Major League team sends several of its prospects to six spring training sites in Arizona for a month of games. Each AFL team is made up of players from five MLB franchises. Some of the prospects set to play are among the best in the Majors.
The AFL will play for a month, with tripleheaders set for Tucson on Oct. 11 and for Goodyear on Oct. 18. At the end of the season, the AFL will hold its Fall Stars Game on Nov. 9, a game that will be broadcast live on the MLB Network. That is preceded by the home run derby on Nov. 8.
The AFL expanded its postseason to include all six teams. The top two teams in the league will receive byes into the second round. The championship game will be broadcast on MLB Network, MLB.com and the MLB app. The playoffs will be Nov. 13-15.
San Francisco Giants AFL Players, Team, Schedule
Team: The Giants will play with the Scottsdale Scorpions, alongside players from the Washington Nationals, the New York Mets, the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers.
Players (MLB Pipeline Top 30 ranking in parenthesis): Maui Ahuna, SS (No. 12); Walker Martin, 3B/SS (No. 27); Ricardo Estrada, LHP; Parks Harber, 3B/1B; Spencer Miles, RHP; Ryan Murphy, RHP; Juan Sanchez, LHP; Jose Perez, RHP
Top 30 Prospect to Watch: Ahuna is the highest-ranked prospect on the list for San Francisco. The Giants snagged him in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Tennessee and he’s been consistent when he’s been on the field. He has a career .269/.370/.432 in 97 career minor league games, reaching as high as High-A Eugene. Injuries have limited his development. San Francisco hopes an extra month of baseball puts him on a path to Double-A Richmond.
Under-The-Radar Prospect to Watch: Ricardo Estrada is a 23-year-old lefty from Mexico who is progressing as a reliever. He went 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA with two affiliates last season, as he finished with a hold and four saves in five chances. He struck out 74 and walked 27 in 73 innings and allowed batters to hit .194 against him. The international signee has been in the minors for five seasons, so making a big impression is key as the Giants determine if they must protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.
2025 Scottsdale Scorpions Schedule
(Times local to Arizona and subject to change)
Oct. 6: vs. Peoria, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Salt River, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Glendale, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Glendale (tripleheader at Kino Sports Complex)
Oct. 12: vs. Peoria, 5 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Salt River, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: vs. Glendale, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17: at Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Surprise, 6:30 p.m. (tripleheader at Goodyear Park)
Oct. 19: vs. Surprise, 5 p.m.
Oct. 21: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Surprise, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 24: at Salt River, 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 26: vs. Mesa, 5 p.m.
Oct. 28: vs. Surprise, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: at Surprise, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: vs. Glendale, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 31: at Salt River, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Salt River, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 2: vs. Peoria, 5 p.m.
Nov. 4: at Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Surprise, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 7: at Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Home Run Derby, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Fall Stars Game, 6 p.m.
Nov. 10: at Salt River, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 11: vs. Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 12: vs. Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 13: Quarterfinals (1:30/6:30 p.m.)
Nov. 14: Semifinals (1:30/6:30 p.m.)
Nov. 15: Championship, 6 p.m.