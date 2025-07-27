Giants Boss Explains Why He Believes Rafael Devers Playing First Base Is Important
When the San Francisco Giants acquired Rafael Devers in the shocking blockbuster from the Boston Red Sox, a subplot of that story was the slugger's reported willingness to play first base, something that caused issues with his former team when he wouldn't move there.
Devers has begun his journey playing that position in the Bay, and it's started out as a bumpy one.
The learning curve was on full display during Saturday night's contest against the New York Mets, with him out of position on multiple occasions while not quite looking comfortable holding his foot on the bag when runners were approaching.
But there were some positive moments, too, with Devers making an incredible scoop to finish off a double play in the top of the fourth inning that got the Giants out of a bases loaded jam unscathed.
Getting him comfortable at first base is going to take some time, but it's one the franchise is fully invested in making happen.
Buster Posey explained why that is the case to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required).
"I think as much as anything, it's the morale boost when you look out on the field and you see him standing there on defense instead of just in the box four or five times a night ... You look out on the field and you see Rafi Devers at first, Matt Chapman at third, Willy Adames at short, you're feeling pretty good — and at the same time the other dugout's looking out and seeing that as well. There are a lot of added benefits and I think some are not even quantifiable when he's out there on defense," he stated.
Psychological warfare.
There could be something to that.
Al Davis of the Raiders infamously wanted his team to have the biggest and strongest athletes as an intimidation factor, something he took from the New York Yankees when he was growing up watching them in the 1950s.
Seeing an infield that has Matt Chapman at third base, Willy Adames at shortstop and Rafael Devers at first is certainly a formidable group that opponents would notice.
But for that infield trio to really be effective, Devers needs to get more comfortable at first base, something that looks like it will take a while after what was on display on Saturday.
