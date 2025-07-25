Giants Recent Performance Could Lead to MLB Trade Deadline Adjustment
In a surprising turn of events, since the San Francisco Giants acquired slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, their offensive production has actually worsened.
There is a lot of pressure on the three-time All-Star to prop up an offense that has not consistently produced thus far in 2025 and he has struggled adjusting to life with a new team.
However, he is beginning to show some signs of getting comfortable with his surroundings. Devers has multiple hits in three consecutive contests and in four games in a row.
More News: Giants Named Fit for Rays Oft-Injured Slugging Infielder at MLB Trade Deadline
That, combined with shortstop Willy Adames starting to heat up, as the arrow pointing upward for the Giants with third baseman Matt Chapman and left fielder Heliot Ramos continuing to produce at a high level.
There are still a few weaknesses to address in the lineup, such as catcher where Patrick Bailey isn’t making an impact at the plate and second base. A right-handed hitting outfielder to platoon with Mike Yastrzemski wouldn’t be a bad addition either.
President of baseball operations Buster Posey will assuredly keep his eyes open for offensive upgrades, but their plan ahead of the MLB trade deadline could be adjusting slightly.
More News: Giants See Offensive Return as Rafael Devers Homers Twice Against Braves
While all of the focus has been on trying to find offensive help, the team could now be in the market for some starting pitching help.
Following his start on July 21 against the Atlanta Braves, in which he failed to record a single out and was charged with five earned runs after walking four players, hitting one and allowing a walk, Hayden Birdsong was sent to Triple-A.
Without him in the mix, and with Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks now with the Boston Red Sox as part of the package to acquire Devers, starting pitching is moving toward the top of the team’s biggest needs.
More News: Giants Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge Mashes Walk-Off Home Run in Triple-A
One player who could be of interest to San Francisco, in the opinion of David Schoenfield of ESPN, is Zack Littell of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The MLB writer referred to acquiring Littell as “a semi-big splash” and would provide the Giants with some much-needed insurance for their rotation.
He has been great with the Rays, making 20 starts with a 3.53 ERA across 122.1 innings with 83 strikeouts.
More News: Giants Share Positive Update on Matt Chapman After Exiting Game Against Braves
Littell isn’t going to blow opponents away with his raw stuff, but he does an excellent job of limiting self-inflicted wounds with a stellar 1.3 BB/9 ratio, but there is one concern with his production this season.
He has been susceptible to giving up home runs, leading the MLB with 24 long balls allowed.
That is something that could certainly change if he were acquired by San Francisco, pitching mostly at Oracle Park compared to a Triple-A stadium Tampa Bay is calling home this year.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.